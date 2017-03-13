Counsel Financial Continues Long-Time Support of Mass Tort Med School

We will be discussing various financing options for mass tort law firms, hoping to shed some light on what can be a complex and challenging issue faced by nearly all mass tort lawyers.

Law firm funding company Counsel Financial announced today that it will continue its long-time support of HB Litigation Conferences by sponsoring its upcoming Mass Tort Med School + Class Actions seminar. The program will take place March 15-17 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes resort.

Attendees will be given an in-depth look into the science and medicine behind some of the largest, current mass tort litigations. An impressive group of the nation’s leading litigation experts has been compiled to share their thoughts on trends and opportunities in the mass tort environment, as well as how to successfully navigate class action cases.

Counsel Financial’s president, Paul Cody, will be presenting during the seminar, along with Glenn Phillips, senior partner of Sanders Phillips Grossman, on Thursday, March 16. The talk, Financing Your Mass Torts Practice, will focus on financing options for building and expanding your mass torts practice. Of the opportunity, Mr. Cody stated, “It is a pleasure to be able to present at this year’s seminar and an honor to have Glenn Phillips join me. We will be discussing various financing options for mass tort law firms, hoping to shed some light on what can be a complex and challenging issue faced by nearly all mass tort lawyers.” Counsel Financial will also host a co-sponsored faculty dinner to kick-off the event on Wednesday, March 15.

Counsel Financial is the only law firm financing company exclusively endorsed by the American Association for Justice and The National Trial Lawyers, and continues to be the preeminent source for law firm funding. The company’s services extend beyond financing to include assistance with budgeting and financial analysis, industry insight and co-counsel introductions for its clients.

