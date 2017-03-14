West’s Education Group Obtains xPress Roster API Certification

We are proud to embrace the SIF industry standard and to be the first commercial provider certified on the xPress Roster API integration...

The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, made up of thousands of schools, regional, state, and government education agencies and marketplace providers across the globe, is pleased to present its first xPress Roster API Certification to West Corporation and its Education group, best known for its SchoolMessenger solutions for school communications and community engagement.

In education, the “roster” is a fundamental building block of instruction, assessment, and administration. Typically, a roster specifies the teacher and the list of students in a program, class, or section of an organization and they enable teachers to manage and teach students as members of a group. Ideally, teachers can create a class roster once, identify the required software assets that the class may access, and update the software applications with the roster information easily and automatically. The expanding ecosystem of educational services (devices, applications, and websites) that students must access on a daily basis requires a simplified roster exchange solution.

"We are proud to embrace the SIF industry standard and to be the first commercial provider certified on the xPress Roster API integration, which is needed to support our West Education Ecosystem partners and our strategic state education agency clients who rely on it for secure student roster data integration", commented Robert Iskander, Executive Vice President and General Manager of West’s Education group.

xPress Roster has already been implemented by applications supporting thousands of students providing fast, simple and secure integration between a district’s student information system and multiple applications, including assessment, instructional and administrative applications. Developers are finding that utilization of existing tools to develop to this standardized API now takes hours to implement – not days or months. West’s extensive education marketplace footprint and leading work in supporting entire district information ecosystems makes it the ideal organization to lead the way in becoming the first provider xPress Roster API certified as both a standardized provider and consumer of data for applications.

“The entire A4L Community celebrated West having the first xPress Roster Certified application at our Annual Meetings last week directly adjacent to West’s Santa Cruz-area offices”, states Dr. Larry L Fruth II, Executive Director and CEO A4L Community. “Not many organizations are willing to be on the ‘bleeding’ and not just ‘cutting’ edge of technical marketplace support for their customers. We are proud that West has committed to push the envelope and lead in the usage of standardized APIs for application rostering.”

More information on xPress Roster and Student Records Exchange APIs visit: https://xpressapi.org

About the Access 4 Learning Community

The Access 4 Learning (A4L) Community, previously the SIF Association, is a unique, non-profit collaboration composed of schools, districts, local authorities, states, US and International Ministries of Education, software vendors and consultants who collectively address all aspects of learning information management and access to support learning. The A4L Community is “Powered by SIF” specifications as its major technical tool to allow for this management and access simply, securely and in a scalable, standard way regardless of the platform hosting those applications. The Access 4 Learning Community has united these education technology end users and providers in an unprecedented effort to give teachers more time to do what they do best: teach. For further information, visit http://www.A4L.org

About West’s Education Group

West’s Education group, part of West Corporation, is the trusted provider of SchoolMessenger solutions. Thousands of schools and other educational institutions in all 50 states and Canada depend on SchoolMessenger products and services. From notifications and websites to custom mobile apps and social media, school leaders have relied on the SchoolMessenger platform since 1999 to engage with their communities in multiple languages and on any device. To learn more about SchoolMessenger products, visit http://www.schoolmessenger.com or call 888.527.5225.