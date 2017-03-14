Fans can enter the contest by visiting okcthunder.com/planetfitness now through April 6 for a chance to win. We couldn’t think of a better organization than the Oklahoma City Thunder to help us launch this contest and offer someone the chance to both experience our seven OKC Planet Fitness locations and win some great seats to watch their favorite team up close.

Planet Fitness, through a partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder, is offering fans the chance to win a grand prize that includes a year-long gym membership and two lower-level tickets to the Thunder versus Denver Nuggets game on April 12.

Now through April 6, fans can visit okcthunder.com/planetfitness to sign up for a chance to win. Planet Fitness representatives will also be stationed in the Chesapeake Energy Arena concourse during games on March 20 versus the Golden State Warriors and March 31 versus the San Antonio Spurs. One winner will be chosen and announced after April 7.

“We couldn’t think of a better organization than the Oklahoma City Thunder to help us launch this contest and offer someone the chance to both experience our seven OKC Planet Fitness locations, and win some great seats to watch their favorite team up close,” said Trey Owen, CEO of United PF Partners, a leading Planet Fitness franchise group that currently operates 66 locations across nine states.

Planet Fitness is known for its Judgement Free Zone®, which means that bullying of any kind is not allowed within its clubs. Members enjoy a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment. Each club features the brand’s iconic “Lunk Alarm”—a purple and yellow siren on the wall used as a light-hearted, gentle reminder that grunting, dropping weights or judging others is not permitted.

United PF Partners operates seven health clubs in the Oklahoma City area, with its newest outposts located in Edmond, Midwest City and OKC’s Quail Plaza. All locations are open 24 hours, seven days a week, and include a wide variety of equipment such as treadmills, ellipticals, arc trainers and stationary bikes, which are pointed at large flat-screen televisions for member entertainment while working out. Planet Fitness also offers a popular 30-minute PF Express circuit room, dedicated abs and stretching room, a full complement of user-friendly strength equipment, the new PF-360 Circuit machine and full locker rooms that include free day-use lockers, private changing rooms and tile showers.

About United PF Partners

United PF Partners is the largest Planet Fitness franchise group with 66 locations across Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and West Virginia.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, N.H., Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2016, Planet Fitness had more than 8.7 million members and more than 1,350 stores in 47 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Dominican Republic. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.