Dr. Tim Rudolph joins Evolver, Inc. as Vice President and cybersecurity technology lead Dr. Rudolph said, "The extreme innovation of the Evolver team in applying leading edge technologies and services is very impressive.”

Evolver, a leading provider of technology services to commercial and government clients, today announced the addition of Dr. Tim Rudolph as Vice President and cybersecurity technology lead. He comes as a senior innovation leader bringing nearly 30 years of government and commercial experience with the United States Air Force and private industry. Dr. Rudolph will contribute his extensive cybersecurity knowledge to the greater marketplace in a leadership role at Evolver. Dr. Rudolph received the AFCEA International Distinguished Award for Excellence in Information Technology in 2015.

Dr. Rudolph will be responsible for architecting solutions and strategic partnering for Evolver’s rapidly growing cyber presence. For example, he will lead critical security concepts for the Internet of Things (IoT), such as medical devices. He will also lead Evolver’s new Boston office and provide companywide strategic direction and integration across many of Evolver’s leading edge cyber offerings.

When asked why he accepted the position from Evolver, he said, "Evolver is the perfect fit. The extreme innovation of the Evolver team in applying leading edge technologies and services is very impressive." He continued, "Out of a wide range of industry players, I saw Evolver as the obvious choice to leverage new and needed global technologies, such as secure IoT. I am excited to lead strategic engagements on cyber infrastructure with a wide range of commercial and government clients." Dr. Rudolph led and plans to continue supporting multiple joint, federal, state, academia, and industry collaborations.

In his most recent role as the Air Force Senior Technical Advisor, Integrated Information Capabilities and CTO of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Dr. Rudolph led secure cloud architecture and enterprise interoperability capability developments. He was the Rapid Cyber and Command & Control Authorizing Official providing critical support to the operational community. He is a credentialed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Systems Engineering Professional (CSEP). Dr. Rudolph has experience in developing multiple standards including the Posix security standard, the IEEE High Level Architecture, and the National Institute of Science and Technology (NIST) risk management framework. Dr. Rudolph has extensive modeling and simulation solution experience applied to a wide range of global and strategic exercises.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Rudolph, a seasoned and well respected leader, to our team. His wealth of knowledge, passion, and successful track record of building and delivering technology solutions will further position Evolver as a market leader in the cybersecurity arena,” said Bill Sabo, CEO of Evolver.

