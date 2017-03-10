Key features of this campaign include an exclusive interview with friends and family of Christopher Leinonen, who passed away the night of the Orlando Pulse tragedy.

Mediaplanet today announces its first edition of LGBTQ Empowerment. The campaign is shedding light on the myriad of associations, key thought leaders, celebrities and more who are going above and beyond their support of the LGBTQ community and its fight for visibility and acceptance. From exclusive interviews, resources and inspirational stories, “LGBTQ Empowerment” tackles each pressing issue in an uplifting and motivational way for the LGBTQ community and its supporters.

“LGBTQ Empowerment” is distributed within the weekend edition of USA TODAY, in highly targeted markets totaling approximately 250,000 copies and an estimated readership of 750,000 people. The campaign will be supported by an original Mediaplanet digital campaign reaching a specialized, worldwide audience. Click here to find the content online. It will be concurrently promoted by a number of industry blogs, social media sites and through partners such as Harlem United, amfAR, Crate and Barrel and more.

Key features of this campaign include an exclusive interview with friends and family of Christopher Leinonen, who passed away the night of the Orlando Pulse tragedy. They discuss how in the wake of that night, that love truly rules and how they are spreading that across the world.

Also included in this campaign are resourceful and informative articles penned by leading associations and companies including Out & Equal, Matthew Shepard Foundation, and The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce who cover issues within the LGBTQ community including workplace equality, HIV/AIDS stigmas, and more.

