Vantage Benefits Administrators, Inc., a full-service employee benefits consultant, Third Party Administrator (TPA) and professional fiduciary, today announced that it has hired Robert R. Nourse as director of business development. Nourse will apply his expertise to building and strengthening the Vantage sales team, evaluating and pursuing targeted distribution opportunities, and helping improve the efficiencies of overall operations.

Nourse brings to Vantage 32 years of experience in the insurance, investment and retirement plan industry. He spent the first half of his career in sales and sales management and the second half building distribution channels. Nourse has proven capabilities in managing key account relationships, developing distribution partnerships, and managing and mentoring sales professionals. Extremely well rounded, he has served in financial services industry roles that include senior channel manager, national account manager, sales manager, wholesaler, TPA of qualified plans and financial adviser.

Nourse specializes in removing inefficiencies, leveraging his knowledge and experience for strategy building, and then bringing about a rapid transformation. His most recent position was senior channel manager of national accounts at Mutual of Omaha.

Prior to joining Mutual of Omaha, Nourse served as vice president and senior relationship manager at Nationwide, where he received the Meritorious Award for Contributions to the Sales Field in 2007 for consistently driving double-digit national account sales growth. The relationship management model he developed at Nationwide led to 21 percent growth in national account sales.

“We are delighted to have Robert Nourse join Vantage,” said Jeff Richie, CEO of Vantage. “We anticipate that his sales management and distribution skills will bring out the best in our team and enable us to increase our momentum going forward.”

Nourse, who reports directly to Richie, looks forward to applying his expertise in market trend awareness, strategy-building and plan execution to his new position.

“I’m very excited to be at Vantage,” Nourse said, “because I honestly believe we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help plan sponsors transfer their fiduciary risk to us so they can focus on growing their businesses.”

About Vantage

Vantage Benefits Administrators, Inc., is a full-service employee benefits consultant, Third Party Administrator (TPA) and professional fiduciary. Vantage specializes in comprehensive, cutting-edge corporate benefit program administration, offering fiduciary services as needed. Independent of all carriers and investment product providers, Vantage is unbiased in its pursuit of its clients’ best interests. The company emphasizes transparency, integrity, responsiveness and cost efficiency. For more information, please call 1.800.337.8005 or visit http://www.vantagebenefits.com.

