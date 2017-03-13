Equus Compute Solutions Announces New Company Structure and Branding

Our expanded capabilities will enable us to better serve our customers’ advanced requirements with the high integrity for which we have been known for nearly 30 years. We take pride in our long-term clients’ success.

Equus Computer Systems, Inc., one of America’s largest manufacturers of custom computer hardware systems, is expanding its capabilities and updating its brand to Equus Compute Solutions. Equus customizes white box servers and storage solutions to enable flexible software-defined infrastructures that deliver low-cost solutions for enterprise customers, software appliance vendors, and cloud providers. Equus has also recruited industry experts to create a new software solutions focused team that complements the expert hardware team.

“As a well-known technically astute trusted advisor, Equus Compute Solutions can now support software defined infrastructures for datacenter and server markets to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” said Steve Grady, Vice President Customer Solutions, who recently joined the company. “Our expanded capabilities will enable us to better serve our customers’ advanced requirements with the high integrity for which we have been known for nearly 30 years. We take pride in our long-term clients’ success.”

Equus Compute Systems is the leading U.S-based custom computer manufacturer and offers extremely competitive prices – with superior logistics and support – to service providers, independent software vendors/original equipment manufacturers (ISVs/OEMs) and enterprise value-added resellers (VARs). The expanded Equus organization will be offering solutions for software defined infrastructures: storage (file/block/object), virtualization, and management systems. Equus Compute Systems offers a level of customization options for these solutions that is unavailable with larger vendors. Equus optimizes life-cycle costs by training customers to support systems using in-house resources rather than costly outside vendors.

Equus also has a custom computer online store – ServersDirect.com – which handles all web direct sales. Visit the site to get a custom cost-optimized quote for any server configuration.

For more information on Equus Compute Solutions’ industry-leading hardware solutions, visit equuscs.com.

About Us

Equus Compute Solutions customizes white box servers and storage solutions to enable flexible software-defined infrastructures. Delivering low-cost solutions for the enterprise, software appliance vendors, and cloud providers, Equus is one of the leading white-box systems and solutions integrators. Over the last 28 years, we have delivered more than 3.5 million custom-configured servers, software appliances, desktops, and notebooks throughout the world. Our advanced systems support software-defined storage, networking, and virtualization that enable a generation of hyper-converged scale-out applications and solutions. From components to complete servers purchased online through ServersDirect.com, to fully customized fixed-configurations, white box is our DNA. Custom cost-optimized compute solutions is what we do, and driving successful customer business outcomes is what we deliver. Find out how to enable your software-defined world with us at equuscs.com