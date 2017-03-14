ManagInc Adds Shelters to Shutters to Planned Giving Program

ManagInc LLC is pleased to announce that it has selected Shelters to Shutters (S2S) to be one of the recipients of its annual charitable giving program. S2S joins Strong City Baltimore as an organization ManagInc has chosen to support. There is a natural connection between ManagInc and S2S:

ManagInc provides a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) planning and consulting platform designed specifically for the multifamily housing industry. The goal of its Everyone Can Win® platform is to help property management companies become more socially responsible and create a foundation for long-term business success. Given its mission, the LLC’s organizational documents naturally include that the firm is to practice what it preaches and is to donate a percent of profits each year to charities.

S2S, a 501(C)3 organization, helps transform homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by pairing leading property management companies with qualified individuals. Everyone wins due to this unique program. Individuals win by receiving multifamily industry career mentoring plus the opportunity for full-time employment and housing. Property management companies win as they create a pipeline of highly motivated and qualified employees. In 2017 S2S earned the support of the National Multifamily Housing Council.

Adding S2S to be a recipient of the company’s planned giving program was a logical decision for Doug Miller, ManagInc founder and CEO. As Miller shares, “There is such a wonderful alignment between S2S’ mission and our Everyone Can Win philosophy.” Continuing, Miller adds, “Being a member of the national multifamily industry, we are in the business of ‘community’ and there is no better way to support our communities than helping those down on their luck get back on their feet and become happy and productive members of society. Everyone does win in this scenario. So adding Shelters to Shutters to be a recipient was a no-brainer.”

Shelters to Shutters CEO Andy Helmer adds, “We’re thrilled to begin this partnership with ManagInc, a company that is at the forefront of the CSR movement in the multifamily industry with their Everyone Can Win program. The synergy between our missions makes this a special partnership, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work together.”

To see interviews with Christopher Finlay, Founder and Chairman and Douglas Bibby, President of the National Multifamily Housing Council, visit: https://shelterstoshutters.org/industry-leaders.

About ManagInc

Baltimore-based ManagInc, multifamily’s first-ever Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) planning and consulting platform, was created by industry innovator Doug Miller. In 2017, Miller was named a member of the National Apartment Association’s Charitable Task Force. ManagInc’s Everyone Can Win® platform helps property management companies focus on their commitment to their three most important constituencies: their residents, their employees, and the communities they conduct business in. The Everyone Can Win® platform helps clients evaluate, measure, manage and enhance its three pillared CSR program. The focus on employee engagement and retention, resident satisfaction and retention, and giving back to society in a meaningful way creates a win-win for all involved – including a significant bottom line impact due to reduced employee and resident turnover. In addition, the ability to leverage a Socially Responsible Management Company Award positively impacts both employee and resident recruitment due to the importance of CSR to Millennials and others. http://www.ManagInc.com (business-to-business site), http://www.EveryoneCanWin.com (consumer-facing site). #csrmatters #csrtalk #everyonecanwin

About Shelters to Shutters

Shelters to Shutters (S2S) is a national 501(c)3 organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by educating and engaging the real estate industry to provide employment and housing opportunities. Shelters to Shutters partners directly with property management companies to fill their entry level positions with quality, pre-screened candidates who are ready-to-work and excited about a career in property management. The result is an innovative program that provides mentorships for careers in property management, along with full-time employment and housing opportunities for individuals facing homelessness and a pipeline of high quality, motivated employees for the multifamily housing industry. Program partners and multifamily industry supporters include AvalonBay Communities, Bonaventure Realty Group, Borger Management, Collier’s International, Crescent Communities, Drucker & Falk, Elmington Property Group, Entrata, Equity Residential, Finlay Management, Freeman Webb, Kettler, Lennox Living, ManagInc, Middleburg, National Multifamily Housing Council, Paragon Properties, Trinity Property Consultants, Waterton and Yardi.