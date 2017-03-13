Van Cleef Hair Studio (http://www.vancleefhair.com) a fixture on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile and River North neighborhoods for more than 30 years, has relocated to University Village Maxwell Street (http://www.uvmaxwellstreet.com) on the south end of the University of Illinois at Chicago campus.

The salon, known for its high-profile clients -- including former first lady Michelle Obama, actresses Kerry Washington and Jennifer Holliday, and TV journalists Merri Dee and Muriel Clair – is open for business at 1255 S. Halsted St. It's the newest addition to the dining, retail, and service offerings on the former site of the historic Maxwell Street open air market.

Van Cleef Hair Studio offers a wide range of hair services for men and women with all hair textures and types. As an introductory offer, the salon is offering UIC students, faculty, and staff a 20% discount off their first visit. University IDs must be presented, and appointments are required.

“We love it here, and are excited to continue to offer our services in a fresh, contemporary setting in this vibrant, growing neighborhood,” said Daryl Wells, co-owner and salon manager.

The salon’s creator and proprietor, Michael “Rahni” Flowers, began his career at Vidal Sassoon before leaving to pursue his vision of providing women of color with a sophisticated, professional, and luxurious environment in which to relax and enjoy their beauty treatments. He opened the original Van Cleef Studio in 1981 just off N. Michigan Ave., then relocated in 1988 to a building he purchased in River North.

Through the years, Flowers and his staff have been featured in a variety of beauty industry, business, and lifestyle media outlets.

Van Cleef Hair Studio is open Tuesdays through Saturdays (closed Sundays and Mondays). For more information or to make an appointment, call (312) 751-2456.

For information about leasing opportunities at University Village Maxwell Street, contact Yolanda Valle at CBRE, (312) 456-7107.

About University Village Maxwell Street

Located on the south end of the University of Illinois at Chicago campus – and on the former site of the historic and renowned Maxwell Street open air market – University Village Maxwell Street (http://www.uvmaxwellstreet.com) is a unique and family-friendly shopping area composed of businesses, restaurants, taverns, retail outlets, and service shops. Everything is conveniently dispersed along Halsted and Maxwell Streets, Roosevelt Road, and Union Avenue.