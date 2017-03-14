“The Church: The Devil's Playground and America's Achilles Heel”: a thought provoking take on how issues with a church permeate the community and the world.

“The Church: The Devil's Playground and America's Achilles Heel” is the creation of published author, John Lindsay Sadler, Jr., who has been married for forty-one years, and he and his wife, Lee, have four children. John earned his doctor of ministry degree from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Wake Forest, North Carolina. He has served as a senior pastor for thirty-five years and as a church consultant though the Transitional Pastor Ministry for the past three years. He also has published, R.E.S.C.U.E.: A Church Navigational System for Transformation, and a devotional book, The I AM is Christmas. He mentors younger pastors, and he does biblical counseling. Dr. Sadler’s website, tsunamiofgrace.com which promotes his Transforming Churches for the Transformation of Cities ministry. His deep concern is that many Christians have a lackadaisical, apathetic approach to scripture, which has led to the church’s inept influence on the moral erosion of our nation. This concern is the impetus for this book.

John believes that "I guarantee you will either find yourself in this book or someone you know. Sorrowfully, I am in the book. Every church that dots the landscape of our country will find their story within these pages as well".

John continues, "You might be saying to yourself, 'I have a strong, biblical preaching church, mission-minded, and community-focused to reach the lost'. When my siblings and I we were in trouble, we would blame each other for a wrong done. My dad would say to us, 'If the shoe fits, wear it'! You might think the pages penned may not have you or your church in them, but I would be surprised if the shoe doesn’t fit".

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Lindsay Sadler, Jr.’s new book journeys across America to the various factions of religious training, which often is lacking in vital areas.

The factual events and stories of the book are wrapped in a fictional setting. Christians and church leaders make up the true stories that have contributed to the collapse of many churches, which in turn, has enhanced the corruption of America’s culture. Part 1 has Lucifer, the master of a convention, introducing eight professors of evil whose names describe Lucifer from scripture. For example, Professor Falsifier (see John 8:44) teaches how he has swayed seminary and university professors to instruct students that reason and experience trump biblical revelation. In the workshops, Doctor Falsifier and the other seven professors are instructing new field agents with strategies of how to infiltrate churches to make them ineffective.

After Part 1, there is an interlude titled, “Where is the Hope?” This section addresses the reality of the church’s culture and the possible collapse of America. But, this section concludes with a clarion call to hope; the hope is that God is not finished with His bride or this country. The interlude is a bridge into Part 2.

Part 2 has the reader in another fictional setting. Again, the information is fact based. The setting is in a stadium with two instructors, angels Gabriel and Michael, teaching seven topics. In Session 1 Gabriel teaches four topics and in Session 2 Michael will address three topics. The sessions will instruct Christians how to be overcomers in their culture ramped with evil. The conference concludes with a worship service.

