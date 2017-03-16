"Unanswered Prayers": A love story about first love that lasts a lifetime. "Unanswered Prayers" is the creation of published author, Janis Crockett, a lifelong storyteller and a faithful Christian. Janis started Unanswered Prayers in Texas setting the story from memories of her childhood in northern California. When she was about halfway finished with the book she got reacquainted with the man who would be her future husband at a class reunion and ended up moving back to her hometown of Ukiah, California and living on his ranch. Over the next few years she learned more about life on a big ranch in the wine country and added to her book. In 2002 cancer took her beloved husband. Sher found herself adjusting to life as a widow and continued working on her book.

“Amber dreamed and prayed for the future she wanted, but God had a different plan for her life.” --Janis Crockett

The story begins in the late sixties when a lot was happening and the world was changing. The war in Vietnam was raging and. the hippie movement was reshaping the American culture, yet life in the small town of Uklah moved along at the same pace as it always had. Resting a short distance North of San Francisco in wine country and inland from the giant redwood trees, it was the perfect setting to watch love grow and change with the times.

“Unanswered Prayers” is the story of first love. From the first discovery of love, with all the hopes and dreams it inspires, through the curves and disappointments of life to the reality that love can sometimes be an unexpected surprise. “Unanswered Prayers” follows the life of Amber Lindsey and a first love that remains for a lifetime.

