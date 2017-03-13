Opportunity Knocks on Soarin’s Door

Soarin Group, the leading provider of vCIO (virtual Chief Information Officer) services in the Midwest, announced it has merged with Simple Minds’ PC of Lincoln, NE. Soarin Group, which prides itself on partnering with organizations as their CIO, is one of the only organizations that truly focuses on helping businesses gain a competitive advantage in their industry by leveraging technology and media.

“We are thrilled with the merger of Simple Minds’ PC. Bill and his staff have long focused on county governments in Nebraska as it pertained to technology leadership,” says the CEO of Soarin Group, Tom Nielsen. “Bill’s passion and dedication to delivering thought leadership is paramount. I have had the opportunity to work with Bill with mutual clients and the time was right to bring Bill into our organization.”

Bill Johnson, CEO of Simple Minds’ PC had this to say, “We are delighted with our merger with Soarin Group. For years, I have always worked with my clients from a very strategic perspective. I have relationships that have stood the test of time and will continue to always serve in the best interests of my clients. With the merger, Soarin Group we will be the vCIO to many counties in Nebraska.”

The team at Soarin Group are focused on delivering vCIO Services. The focus of the company is to show organizations how to increase their competitive advantage in the marketplace by leveraging technology and media. With a series of customized dashboards and cloud technologies, Soarin Group is able to deliver near real-time statistics based on business business strategy and goals straight to the desks of the leadership teams they serve on. Soarin Group also manages the technology relationship with various vendors of the organizations they serve. “Being the CIO of the companies that we work with and understanding the impact of technology on their business, allows us to ensure that our clients are not being taken advantage of when it comes to their IT Services provider or internal IT teams,” explains Tom Nielsen.

Soarin Group currently serves as the CIO for a tremendous amount of companies in several sectors such as; Nonprofit, Healthcare, Legal, Finance, Banking, Government, Retail, Manufacturing and Automotive.

To learn more about the merger, expansion plans, or to book an interview, contact Tom Nielsen at 402-875-9525 or email, tom(at)soaringroup.com, or visit the website at http://www.soaringroup.com.