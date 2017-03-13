Corp Logo ESStim™, is an innovative noninvasive electrosonic brain stimulation technology for the treatment of brain-based movement disorders as well as chronic pain management

Highland Instruments, Inc., (“Highland”) today announced William Edelman, Chairman and CEO will present clinical results of the Company's Electronic Stimulation ("ESStim™"), a novel noninvasive brain stimulation therapy, for the treatment of chronic pain due to Osteoarthritis of the knee and for the treatment of the motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

About ElectroSonic Stimulation (“ESStim™”) Technology

Electrosonic Stimulation (1) (ESStim™) is an innovative noninvasive neurostimulation technology. ESStim combines independently controlled electromagnetic and ultrasonic fields. The combined fields focus and boost neurostimulation currents via tuned electromechanical coupling in neural tissue. Preliminary ESStim studies have demonstrated a significantly improved duration and magnitude of stimulation effect compared to other dose-matched noninvasive stimulation modalities in electrophysiology, metabolic, and behavioral studies.

About Osteoarthritis of the Knee

Osteoarthritis (OA) is the most common form of knee arthritis. OA is usually a slowly progressive degenerative disease in which the joint cartilage gradually wears away. It most often affects middle-aged and older people (2). OA is the most common form of arthritis, affecting nearly 27 million Americans or 12.1% of the adult population of the United States (3). In the U.S. alone, more than 10 million people are estimated to have OA in one or both knees (4). The combined annual costs of knee and hip arthroplasty in 2007 are estimated to have been approximately $15.6 billion based on data compiled by the Healthcare Costs and Utilization Project (HCUP) (5).

About Parkinson’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease (PD) is a progressive and ultimately fatal neurodegenerative disease characterized by debilitating physical symptoms including resting tremor, rigidity, bradykinesia, and gait dysfunction (6,7). Approximately 50,000-100,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year, with over 1 million Americans affected at any given time. PD is a disease of late middle age, usually affecting people over the age of 50. PD is listed by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS) as one of the top causes of death (8), with an estimated 20,000 Parkinson’s-related fatalities per year in the US. It is estimated that the annual costs of Parkinson’s Disease exceeds $25 billion (9).

About Highland Instruments, Inc.

Highland Instruments is a privately held medical device company pioneering the development and commercialization of ESStim™, an innovative noninvasive electrosonic brain stimulation technology for the treatment of brain-based movement disorders as well as chronic pain management. Highland Instruments was founded in 2007 by researchers trained at Harvard Medical School and MIT. Highland is developing ESStim technology to treat chronic pain due to osteoarthritis, chronic pain due to low back pain, and motor symptoms due to Parkinson’s Disease.

