For those unfamiliar with this emerging specialty area of medicine, nanomedicine is the application of nanotechnology -- science at the molecular level -- to medicine. It seeks to develop new and improved techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease.

Dove Press is the publisher of the International Journal of Nanomedicine, an international, Open Access, peer-reviewed journal focusing on the application of nanotechnology in diagnostics, therapeutics, and drug delivery systems throughout the biomedical field. Reflecting the growing activity in this emerging specialty, the aim of this journal is to highlight research and development leading to potential clinical applications in the prevention and treatment of disease.

“In the nanotechnology/nanomedicine field, there are many, many exciting examples from really all over the world of what’s going on... But there’s also equally as exciting, I think, research going into fighting cancer,” explains the Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Nanomedicine and Department Chair of Chemical Engineering at Northeastern University, Dr. Thomas Webster, “[i]n our journal, for example, we recently published a paper from Jennifer West’s research group, formerly at Rice University, which is in Houston, Texas, and they’ve pioneered the use of tiny nanoparticles that can be injected into tumors, can heat up and can kill, selectively, cancer cells. So they leave the healthy cells alone and they only kill cancer cells.”

The Nanomedicine Academy (pioneered by Drs. Sri Sridhar and Thomas Webster of Northeastern University) is actively training scientists and engineers how to apply nanoscience and nanotechnology to problems in medicine, translate discoveries from the bench to bedside, negotiate ethical and socio-economic challenges of nanomedicine accessibility, and eliminate disparities in the healthcare workforce.

The Academy is dedicated to attracting students from racially and ethnically diverse populations, creating an interdisciplinary learning environment suitable for a diverse student body, and piloting new strategies for student learning and collaboration. The unique model of partnership allows the Academy to not only recruit and educate students from diverse backgrounds, but to bring geographically distant students together in new ways so that they can learn and benefit from each others’ diversity. “Nanomedicine is an excellent subject, with real life consequences and examples, to get kids excited about science and engineering,” explains Webster.

This pilot program builds upon education and training initiatives pioneered by Sridhar at Northeastern University, including the IGERT Nanomedicine Program and the CaNCURE Cancer Nanomedicine Co-op Program, with support from the National Science Foundation, DovePress, and Northeastern University. Assistance from DovePress has also allowed for Nanomedicine certificate and degree opportunities at Northeastern.

“Our sponsorship of the Northeastern University Nanomedicine Academy reflects our ongoing commitment to diversity, as well as promoting the open access publishing model and the scholarly publishing landscape.” explains Tim Hill, Publisher, Dove Medical Press.

