CAYIN’s Latest Digital Signage Player Debuts at InfoComm China 2017

CAYIN Technology, a professional digital signage provider, will be participating in InfoComm China 2017 with DSMA Taiwan (Digital Signage Multimedia Alliance Taiwan). Following the successful introduction of SMP-2100, the powerful compact digital signage player, CAYIN is proud to present it to the China market for the first time as a versatile competitor. From April 12th to 14th, CAYIN will be at booth CC1-01-D, at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

SMP-2100 is the perfect choice for a durable and compact player with high performance. This fanless metal player comes with the new and improved software, SMP-NEO2. Not only is it equipped with 2 HDMI outputs, its built-in SSD for programs and content storage allows it to withstand rough handling while being secured.

Though compact in size, SMP-2100 is one of the top performance and most fine-tuned players in the Digital Signage Player family. With SMP-NEO2, SMP-2100 has 4 display modes, Single, Clone, Expended, and Distinct, making it vastly versatile to all kinds of applications. Users may connect up to two displays to showcase a cloning of the same content, presenting one content across or two contents simultaneously on two screens. This solid metal build player is a perfect fit for almost all scenarios. Whether it’s a burger joint down the street corner or an LED panel at an outdoor stadium, SMP-2100 redefines the quality of available compact Digital Signage player on the market.

“We are excited to return as an exhibitor at this year’s InfoComm China,” said David Wang, Greater China Division Deputy General Manager of CAYIN. “The technology advancement in China is astonishing, and CAYIN is ready to take on the challenge with SMP-2100. We would like to establish long term relationship with local vendors, and be a part of sophisticating the digital signage applications in such a booming digital era.”

CAYIN sincerely welcomes visitors to drop by and learn more about the powerful yet easy-to-use SMP-NEO2, and experience the visual effects the SMP-2100 will deliver.

Exhibition Information:

CAYIN @ InfoComm China 2017

Date: 4/12 - 4/14/2017

Venue: China National Convention Center, Beijing

Booth: CC1-01-D

