Hunter Strategy Receives HUBZone Certification from SBA

Hunter Strategy recently became a certified participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program. The HUBZone program helps stimulate economic growth for small businesses located in designated urban and rural communities through preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. The Federal Government has an annual goal of 3% of their contracts that are designated as 'HUBZone' preferred but few organizations have consistently met these business objectives.

Headquartered in Washington DC’s historic Anacostia neighborhood, Hunter Strategy offers strategic information technology solutions to federal agencies, Fortune 1000 companies, and emerging technology firms. In addition to DevOps and Cyber Security, Hunter Strategy’s core services also include Application Engineering, Web Accessibility Automation, and Enterprise Solution Architecture. Hunter Strategy is also a Certified Business Enterprise (CBE) through the DC Department of Small and Local Business Development.

“The HUBZone program is a tremendous tool for new and growing companies such as ours, and a great way to promote revitalization efforts across geographic areas that need them,” said Matthew Triner, Founder of Hunter Strategy. "The HUBZone program incentivizes us at Hunter Strategy to continue to work with and mentor employees from our local community to grow into Strategic IT Professionals. We look forward to making it easier for our Federal customers to receive the innovative IT Solutions that they expect from Hunter Strategy while receiving credit for working within the parameters of the HUBZone program. "