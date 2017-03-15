NEMEON Names Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., Vendor of the Year

Polyglass Receives the NEMEON 2016 Vendor of the Year Award Polyglass has quality products, laser focus, and has worked hard to gain a lot of new business over the last few years. Their attention to detail and responsiveness to changes in the market has caught the eye of many NEMEON members.

Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., announced that it has been named 2016 Vendor of the Year at NEMEON’s recent meeting in Palm Springs, Calif. NEMEON, a purchasing and services cooperative of over 170 independent roofing and siding distributors, honored Polyglass U.S.A. Inc., and two other companies at the annual meeting.

The NEMEON Vendor of the Year is given to vendors who provide exceptional customer support and participate in the value-added programs offered to NEMEON members. Award recipients communicate on a regular basis and continue to support the independent distributors year after year by providing top-notch customer service.

“Polyglass has quality products, laser focus, and has worked hard to gain a lot of new business over the last few years. Their attention to detail and responsiveness to changes in the market has caught the eye of many NEMEON members. Their level of support is greatly appreciated by the cooperative,” said Dave O’Donnell, president and CEO of the NEMEON group.

“We thank NEMEON for selecting Polyglass as Vendor of the Year,” said Director of Sales, Technical and Customer Service, Todd Homa. “This award is a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our customers are central to everything that we do and we are honored to be recognized by NEMEON for excellence in customer care.”

About Polyglass:

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems for low- and steep-slope applications. Known for its self-adhered modified bitumen roofing systems based on the company’s patented ADESO® Technology and CURE Technology®, Polyglass also produces a full line of premium roof coatings and roof maintenance systems. Providing quality, innovation and service at its best, Polyglass adds value worldwide. For more information about the premium products and services offered by Polyglass, call 800.222.9782 or visit http://www.polyglass.us.

Media Contact:

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc.

Angeline Isen

954.233.1176

aisen(at)polyglass(dot)com