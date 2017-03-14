Announcing New Updates to ZinkerzPro

At Zinkerz, we don’t just aim to prepare our students for challenging tests, we aim to make test preparation easy for each student.

Ed-tech startup Zinkerz Inc. has updated their adaptive software, ZinkerzPro, to include test preparation for the SAT®, ACT®, TOEFL®, and SAT II Math Levels 1 & 2 Tests™. The advanced curriculum allows students to learn sophisticated test-taking techniques anytime, anywhere. ZinkerzPro is offered on the Zinkerz Online Platform at http://www.zinkerz.com.

Students can sign up for ZinkerzPro for free and complete a brief diagnostic test, which identifies areas where students excel, as well as areas that can be improved. In addition, students can sample the vast collection of Zinkerz test preparation tutorials and practice quizzes. The full version of ZinkerzPro can be accessed with a one-time payment, and, once unlocked, the app filters each student’s data through its extensive curriculum to build an entirely unique learning experience. As every student progresses through the wide variety of exercises and video tutorials, the platform will continue to adapt the curriculum to match each student’s learning pace and challenge their skill level.

“It is a common misconception that preparing students for standardized tests must involve standardized methods,” says Brain Fried, co-founder of Zinkerz. “Every student has their own unique strengths and weaknesses and by attempting to fit diverse learners into a common mold, we inadvertently make these tests much harder. At Zinkerz, we don’t just aim to prepare our students for challenging tests, we aim to make test preparation easy for each student.”

ZinkerzPro provides a proven path to exam success, resulting in an average score improvement of 360 points on the SAT. The Zinkerz Platform is easily accessible at http://www.zinkerz.com.

About Zinkerz

Zinkerz Inc. is an ed-tech start-up, engineering state-of-the-art online test preparation committed to empowering students to take charge of their own learning experience. All Zinkerz products are designed using the latest educational and technological innovations and are constantly being updated. With the expertise of high quality educators, college counselors, and data scientists, Zinkerz distinguishes itself by providing an entirely holistic and adaptive service. Zinkerz prides itself in providing affordable and accessible services that maximize all of our students’ opportunities for success.

