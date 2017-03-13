West Monroe Partners, a full-service North American business and technology consultancy, today announced that Wayne Lee has joined as a leader in the firm’s security and infrastructure practice to help grow its cybersecurity practice on the West Coast.

Wayne has nearly 20 years of proven experience in information security, providing strategic and tactical cybersecurity consulting in both the public and private sectors. Wayne is based in the firm’s Los Angeles office, and joins several other new cybersecurity consultants across the firm as the group expands to meet growing demand from clients.

Applying his expertise in digital forensics, incident response, electronic discovery, and operational technology and control systems, Wayne has extensive experience developing proactive strategies for protecting data, operations, and customers. Wayne will both serve as a trusted advisor to clients seeking strategic cybersecurity support, while advancing the firm’s offerings and growing the practice along the West Coast.

“As engaged consumers increasingly expect companies to interact with them in highly personalized ways through multiple channels, the secure management of customer data has become a critical imperative for many of our clients,” stated Senior Director Ken Siegman, head of West Monroe Partners’ Los Angeles office. “Wayne Lee’s background and expertise will be an extremely valuable asset to our clients as they seek a trusted advisor to help them navigate this ever-evolving landscape.”

Wayne joined West Monroe Partners from Verizon Enterprise, where he was a managing principal on the Critical Infrastructure Protection Cyber Security team, a founding member of the Verizon RISK team and founder of the Verizon RISK E-Discovery team. He led investigations in more than 300 digital forensics cases, internal corporate security events and financial fraud incidents, serving as a crisis manager for some of the largest data breaches around the world. Wayne also contributed to Verizon’s annual Data Breach Investigation Report, one of the most comprehensive analyses on data breach trends and patterns.

“I share West Monroe Partners’ philosophy that information security is not solely an IT problem and that security solutions must be right sized to fit the objectives of the business,” said Wayne Lee, leader of West Monroe Partners' West Coast security and infrastructure team. “I’m excited to join a team that seeks to create value for our clients through strategic cybersecurity initiatives and bring my expertise to help further develop our security offerings.”

Wayne earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He also completed Department of Homeland Security ICS Cybersecurity Training.

