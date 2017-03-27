QuisLex Appoints New Executive Director, Corporate Solutions

Chase D’Agostino, Executive Director, Corporate Solutions at QuisLex Chase has a unique blend of experience as an in-house commercial lawyer for a Fortune 500 company as well as hands-on experience designing and implementing an end-to-end contract management solution.

QuisLex, an industry leading provider of innovative legal services, today announced the addition of Chase D’Agostino as Executive Director, Corporate Solutions.

Prior to joining QuisLex, Chase worked as Commercial Counsel at Colgate-Palmolive Company where he was responsible for vendor relationships and negotiating a wide range of commercial contracts. Chase served as the Colgate lead in designing, implementing and managing Colgate’s best-in-class contract management system and processes. Chase also helped to manage, simplify and optimize other corporate processes for Colgate, including Colgate’s responsible sourcing, warehouse management and character licensing processes and was a core team member of Colgate’s legal technology committee, responsible for reviewing various legal technology solutions and providers. Chase is certified in Apttus’ industry leading Contract Lifecycle Management product. Previously, Chase was a Corporate Associate at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett where he focused on mergers and acquisitions, banking, credit and capital markets transactions. He was responsible for managing due diligence processes and negotiating transactional documents for private equity and public company clients. He received his J.D. from Fordham University School of Law where he was a member of the Fordham Law Review and graduated magna cum laude. He received a B.A. in economics from Trinity College.

“We are very fortunate to have Chase join QuisLex. Chase has a unique blend of experience as an in-house commercial lawyer for a Fortune 500 company as well as hands-on experience designing and implementing an end-to-end contract management solution. Chase understands the day-to-day challenges and pressures faced by in-house lawyers and how the application of innovative processes and technologies can help a legal department function more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said David M. Klein, Vice President, Legal services at QuisLex.

“I am very excited to join QuisLex, an industry-leading legal services provider that is delivering innovative solutions to in-house legal departments and law firms. I look forward to working with our clients to design and implement simplified processes and workflows that will enable them to reduce risk and cost while enhancing efficiency and productivity,” added Chase.

Chase is located in QuisLex’s New York headquarters and will help develop and oversee client relationships with regard to contract management, M&A transactions, compliance support, legal spend management and legal operations projects.

About QuisLex:

QuisLex is an award-winning legal services provider that specializes in managed document review, contract management, compliance services, legal spend management, and legal operations consulting. We employ operational excellence, Six Sigma based quality processes and ISO certified data security to support large-scale, complex legal projects for companies and law firms. Our more than 1,000 full-time highly trained attorneys, process experts, statisticians and linguists, work closely with our clients to help reduce cost, mitigate risk and enhance efficiency. QuisLex is regularly acknowledged as a leader in the legal services industry, and is proud to be recognized by Chambers & Partners as a Band 1 Legal Process Outsourcing Provider, New York Law Journal as a Top Managed Document Review Services Provider, and the IACCM as its Outstanding Service Provider for contract management solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.quislex.com