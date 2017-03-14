Eagle Eye's goal has always been to extend the power of the cloud to as many cameras as possible. With this release, we are now able to serve locations that do not have reliable Internet.

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. today announced it has integrated the Verizon MiFi 4G LTE Global USB Modem U620L. Now any Eagle Eye Bridge or Eagle Eye Cloud Managed Video Recorder (CMVR) can be connected to the Eagle Eye Cloud Data Center using only a cellular connection. There are no additional fees from Eagle Eye Networks to utilize this feature.

The cellular modem can be purchased directly from Verizon and provides a fast, secure Internet connection at a reasonable price. Prior to Eagle Eye’s Verizon support, customers were forced to utilize multiple expensive devices such as modems, routers, and switches to connect to the cellular network.

“Eagle Eye’s goal has always been to extend the power of the cloud to as many cameras as possible,” stated Dean Drako, CEO and Founder of Eagle Eye Networks. “In the past, we’ve done this for analog, IP, and wireless cameras. With this release, we are now able to serve locations that do not have reliable Internet.”

Eagle Eye Networks developed a bandwidth conservation mode to minimize the data sent to the cloud from the Eagle Eye Bridge or CMVR. This ensures the monthly cellular use is modest, keeping operational costs low. This integration extends cloud video surveillance to remote locations, and places without wired Internet connectivity.

About Eagle Eye Networks

Eagle Eye Networks, Inc. delivers the first on-demand cloud based security and operations video management system (VMS) providing both cloud and on-premise recording. Eagle Eye Networks also provides a cloud video API for integrations and application development. The Eagle Eye Platform offers secure, encrypted recording, camera management, mobile viewing and alerts, and first responder real-time video access – all 100% cloud managed. The Eagle Eye Cloud Security Camera Video Management System supports a broad array of IP and analog cameras while using Intelligent Bandwidth Management™, making it easy to deploy at single and multiple sites. The API platform uses the Eagle Eye Big Data Video Framework™, with time based data structures used for indexing, search, retrieval and analysis of the live and archived video. Eagle Eye Networks sells through authorized reseller and installation partners. The headquarters is at 4611 Bee Caves Rd, suite 200, Austin, Texas, 78746. For more information, please visit http://www.EagleEyeNetworks.com or call +1-512-473-0500.