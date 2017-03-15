Armstrong Teasdale, a law firm with offices across the United States and in China, proudly announces that two attorneys have been chosen as 2017 Colorado Super Lawyers, Rising Stars. Litigation partner and office managing attorney Charles W. Steese was named a Super Lawyer, and Litigation of counsel Henry M. Baskerville was named a Rising Star. Both attorneys are based in the firm’s Denver office.

Super Lawyers is an annual list of outstanding lawyers who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selection for Super Lawyers includes peer nominations, a blue-ribbon panel review process and independent research on candidates.

The Rising Stars list consists of the state’s top young attorneys. The selection process for Rising Stars is the same as Super Lawyers, however, Rising Star candidates must be 40 years old or younger, or have practiced for 10 years or less.

Steese has successfully tried more than 40 complex commercial cases in courts and before regulatory bodies across the United States. These cases often involve technology or regulated industries, such as telecommunications or higher education. Steese earned his J.D. from Washington University School of Law and a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering, with honors, from Georgia Tech. He is admitted to practice in Colorado, Arizona and Iowa as well as numerous federal district courts and courts of appeal.

Baskerville is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer who focuses on white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations, complex commercial litigation, government contracts, small businesses and emerging companies, construction law, and marijuana law. He earned his J.D., cum laude, from Loyola University School of Law and B.A. in philosophy, cum laude, from Boston College. Baskerville is admitted to practice in Colorado and Illinois, as well as before the U.S. District Court for the Districts of Colorado, Northern Illinois (including the Trial Bar) and Central District of Illinois; and the U.S. Court of Appeals in the Seventh and Tenth Circuits.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published in the 2017 Colorado Super Lawyers Magazine.

