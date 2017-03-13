ASCs are a prime example of a successful transformation in health care delivery by effectively providing patients same-day surgical care and by offering a number of benefits to the physicians who perform those surgeries.

SurgCenter Development (SCD), a leader in the development of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) throughout the United States, celebrates a new milestone of concurrently operating 100 centers for the first time in its 23-year history with the opening of Grand Rapids Surgical Suites.

“Today we celebrate how far we’ve come and tomorrow we look to the future,” said Dr. Stacey Berner, president and CEO of SurgCenter Development. “We’ve created a model in which we share all we’ve learned in order to facilitate the successful development of ambulatory surgical centers. We offer this SurgCenter advantage to all of our partners.”

Sean O’Neal and Gregory George MD, PhD began developing ASCs in 1993. Through the fine-tuning of their vision, SurgCenter Development was officially established in 2002. With unique backgrounds in both clinical and operational management, O’Neal and Dr. George formalized the structure used today, which provides for the most effective physician alignment while maintaining critical oversight.

In 2016, SCD centers treated more than 190,000 patients, a number that has continued to grow over the years with the popularity and accessibility of ASCs. Of those, SCD provided joint replacements to close to 7,000 patients, a record for the company. SCD centers’ specialties include orthopedic as well as podiatry, spine, ENT, pain and vascular.

“Ambulatory surgical centers have been a game changer for the healthcare industry,” said Dr. Berner. “ASCs are a prime example of a successful transformation in health care delivery by effectively providing patients same-day surgical care and by offering a number of benefits to the physicians who perform those surgeries.”

The company and its principals have been involved in the development of 163 centers in 26 states with more than 2,000 physician partners. SCD has an additional 12 centers in development.

Grand Rapids Surgical Suites opened Feb. 10, 2017 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The center specializes in orthopedic, ENT and occulo-plastics.

ABOUT SURGCENTER DEVELOPMENT

SurgCenter Development is a corporation that partners with local surgeons to create physician-owned and physician-operated ambulatory surgical centers (ASC). SurgCenter Development has partnered to develop hundreds of successful and highly profitable surgery centers throughout the United States. For more information on SurgCenter Development, visit http://www.surgcenter.com.

