Connexall USA Receives 2017 Best of Boulder Award

Boulder Award Program Honors the Achievement

Connexall USA has been selected for the 2017 Best of Boulder Award in the Software Company category by the Boulder Award Program. This is the fourth consecutive year that Connexall USA has won this award.

Each year, the Boulder Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Boulder area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2017 Boulder Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Boulder Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Boulder Award Program

The Boulder Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Boulder area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Boulder Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Connexall

Connexall, ranked number one and named Category Leader in the 2015/2016 and 2017 Best in KLAS awards, is an enterprise-grade communication and control platform that delivers hospital-wide interoperability to people, systems, tasks, and devices. Its capabilities act as a backbone for clinical workflow, communicating the right information to the right person, at the right time, on the right device. Based on more than 20 years of R&D efforts, the Class II medical device software is completely vendor-neutral and device-independent. Connexall has offices in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Portugal and Hong Kong and works with well over a thousand of the world’s most renowned and progressive hospitals and health systems. For more information please visit http://www.connexall.com.

