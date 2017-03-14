DCS Wins $53 Million Prime Contract to Support the U.S. Navy

DCS will be working with a competency-aligned customer that provides test and evaluation services to various air vehicle programs across four major air vehicle test disciplines.

DCS Corporation (DCS), a premier professional services firm that provides engineering, programmatic and technical support services to the Department of Defense and other customers focused on national security, was awarded a one year $10.5 million prime contact to support the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). The contract includes four option years with a total potential value of $53 million.

Under this prime contract, DCS will provide NAVAIR’s Air Vehicle Test & Evaluation Division (AIR- 5.1.6) within the Integrated System Evaluation Experimentation & Test (ISEET) Department with support in the areas of test and evaluation engineering, including research and development, systems analysis and engineering, prototyping, and integration of warfare systems into Naval Aircraft and aviation subsystems.

DCS will be working with a competency-aligned customer that provides test and evaluation services to various air vehicle programs across four major air vehicle test disciplines: aeromechanical and flight controls, air vehicle/stores compatibility, ship suitability and landing systems, and installed propulsion/power/mechanical systems. Work will be performed at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent in River, MD.

DCS is proud to support NAVAIR’s development and management of cutting edge Air Vehicle systems, and the capabilities critical to the Warfighter in the form of common, fully developed, supportable, and reliable systems that align with strategic and operational requirements. DCS is a strong advocate of designing and building “tomorrow’s capabilities within today’s budget.” For more information about the work we do for the U.S. Navy, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com/our-customers/us-navy/.

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,000 plus employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. To learn more about DCS, please visit https://www.dcscorp.com.