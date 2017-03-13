Protect My Car Now Offers 50% Savings With Its “Ambassador” Plan

Protect My Car's Ambassador Line Now that we’ve doubled the guaranteed savings to 50 percent, it’s never been easier or smarter for owners of older cars to get the peace of mind they deserve, and financial protection they need. Commented Noel Aponte, VP of Operations

In order to help more people avoid the excessive -- and in many cases prohibitive -- costs of repairing their older vehicle, Protect My Car, one of the nation’s leading providers of extended warranty service contracts, announced that it has doubled the guaranteed savings for its popular “Ambassador” maintenance program.

Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” maintenance program is a line of plans designed for consumers whose car is over 10 years old, or has more than 150,000 miles. Previously, the program offered consumers a guaranteed savings of at least 25 percent on all mechanical and electrical repairs. Now, this savings amount has been doubled to 50 percent. At the same time, consumers are still free to choose any licensed repair shop that they wish.

Additional “Ambassador” maintenance program advantages that have helped earn Protect My Car a 4.4 out of 5 rating from 700 verified consumers at ConsumerAffairs.com include:



3 OEM oil changes per year

2 tire rotations per year

24/7 roadside assistance, such as lockout service, fuel delivery, flat tire service, battery jump-start and towing

Rental car reimbursement for up to 3 days

Consumers can also take advantage of the “Ambassador” maintenance program’s “Free Look” trial period. If they are not completely satisfied within 30 days of signing-up, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department and receive a full refund of their down payment.

“Regardless of how well made or maintained their vehicle may be, people with older cars are just one mechanical or electrical issue away from a massive four-figure repair bill,” commented Ron Roberts, Protect My Car’s VP of Business Development. “Now that we’ve doubled the guaranteed savings to 50 percent, it’s never been easier or smarter for owners of older car to get the peace of mind they deserve, and financial protection they need.”

More information on Protect My Car is available at http://www.protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of vehicle extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years or more than 150,000 miles can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days and receive a full refund of their down payment.