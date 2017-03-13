Lex Mundi, in conjunction with its member firms and senior corporate counsel, has published, “The Role of the General Counsel in Protecting Enterprise Reputation: Navigating the Company to its North Star.”

This report analyzes best-practices and perspectives shared among general counsel during Lex Mundi’s 2016 Summit in Amsterdam, where speakers and participants examined three critical aspects of protecting the reputation of the multinational enterprise:



the scope of the general counsel’s role in building and protecting the enterprise’s reputation

how general counsel carry out the role of protecting the enterprise’s reputation

the roles general counsel are playing as part of overall crisis preparation

A key concept emerging from discussions among general counsel and member firm participants was that of helping the company navigate to its North Star, leading to three main ways in which general counsel endeavor to protect the enterprise reputation, namely by:



anticipating and calling attention to potential risks;

influencing and managing diverse stakeholders; and

preparing for how crises will be managed.

Click here to download your complimentary copy – “The Role of the General Counsel in Protecting Enterprise Reputation: Navigating the Company to its North Star.”

About Lex Mundi

Lex Mundi is the world’s leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries. Lex Mundi member firms offer clients preferred access to more than 21,000 lawyers worldwide – a global resource of unmatched breadth and depth. Each member firm is selected on the basis of its leadership in – and continued commitment to – its local market. The Lex Mundi principle is one independent firm for each jurisdiction. Firms must maintain their level of excellence to retain membership within Lex Mundi.

Through close collaboration, information-sharing, training and inter-firm initiatives, the Lex Mundi network is an assurance of connected, on-the ground expertise in every market in which a client needs to operate. Working together, Lex Mundi members are able to seamlessly handle their clients’ most challenging cross-border transactions and disputes.

Member law firms are located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean and North America. Through Lex Mundi’s nonprofit affiliate, the Lex Mundi Pro Bono Foundation, members also provide pro bono legal assistance to social entrepreneurs around the globe.

For more information, please visit http://www.lexmundi.com and http://www.lexmundiprobono.org.