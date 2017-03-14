VL-EPMe-42 "Lion" This kind of processing power, in such a small package, with relatively low power dissipation, will open up a new generation of applications.

VersaLogic Corp., the embedded industry's most trusted computer company, has announced “Lion”—a rugged new PC/104 Single Board Computer (SBC). Based on Intel’s highly anticipated 7th generation “Kaby Lake” System-on-Chip (SoC), Lion combines very high performance, low power consumption, enhanced security, and backwards compatibility with systems using PC/104 PCI expansion.

It includes an extensive set of features including the compact 4.3 x 3.8” (108 x 96 mm) PC/104 footprint, and on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip.

The Lion’s powerful CPU and video processing capability, combined with a relatively low power draw and standard PCIe/104 OneBank expansion, will enable high performance systems that are smaller, lighter, and more energy efficient. This powerful SBC is ideally suited for compute-intensive high-end applications such as flight navigation, guidance systems, and medical scanning / imaging.

The dual-core Lion is available in Core i3, Core i5, and Core i7 processor options to meet a variety of price / performance / application requirements. The Lion provides compatibility with a broad range of x86 application development tools for reduced cost and development time.

Built-In Security

The Lion’s on-board Trusted Platform Module (TPM) security chip can lock out unauthorized hardware and software access. It provides a secure processing environment for applications in defense, medical, and industrial applications that require hardware-level security functions. Additional security is provided through built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) instructions.

Powerful Video Processing

Lion’s dual mini DisplayPort video outputs support two independent simultaneous displays including Extended Desktop and Clone modes. Intel’s advanced HD Graphics 620 core compute architecture, 24 execution units, and GPU Turbo Boost contain on-board hardware acceleration for encode / decode of JPEG, MJPEG, MPEG2, AVC, MVC, HEVC 8-bit, VP8, VP9 and other standards. The graphics engine also supports DirectX 12, Open GL 4.4, Open CL 2.0, full HD video playback, and resolution up to 2560 x 1600 @ 60Hz.

On-board I/O

Lion’s I/O connectivity includes dual Gigabit Ethernet ports with network boot capability, two USB 3.0 ports, four USB 2.0 ports, four serial ports, eight digital I/O lines, I2C, and three timer / counters. A SATA (Revision 3) interface supports high-capacity rotating or solid-state drives at up to 6Gb/sec. A Mini PCIe socket with mSATA capability provides flexible solid-state drive (SSD) options.

"VersaLogic's new Lion board is at the top of its class for high-speed processing performance" said Len Crane, President of VersaLogic. "This kind of processing power, in such a small package, with relatively low power dissipation, will open up a new generation of applications. It will allow existing multi-CPU systems to be replaced with a single board, saving considerable space, cost, and power. This is a very significant step up in processing capabilities.”

Flexible System Expansion

Lion’s Mini PCIe socket allows easy on-board expansion with plug-in Wi-Fi modems, GPS receivers, and other mini cards such as MIL-STD-1553, Ethernet, and Analog.

For stacking expansion using industry-standard add-on boards, the Lion supports the PCIe/104 OneBank connector. This on-board expansion site provides plug-in access to a wide variety of PCI and PCIe modules from numerous vendors, all with bolt-down ruggedness.

An SPI / SPX™ interface offers additional plug-in expansion for low-cost analog and digital I/O.

For Extreme Environments

The Lion is designed and tested for industrial temperature (-40º to +85ºC) operation and meets MIL-STD-202G specifications to withstand high impact and vibration. Latching connectors and optional fanless operation provide additional benefits in harsh environments.

Long-term Availability

The Lion is covered by VersaLogic’s 5+ year availability guarantee, and a 5-year product warranty. VersaLogic’s Life Extension program typically keeps each technology generation available for 10+ years. Customization services to help customers create unique solutions are available for the Lion, even in low OEM quantities. Customization options include conformal coating, revision locks, custom labeling, customized testing and screening, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Lion single board computer (VL-EPMe-42) is available from both VersaLogic and Digi-Key Corporation. Contact Sales(at)VersaLogic(dot)com or visit http://www.VersaLogic.com/Lion for more information.

About VersaLogic Corporation

VersaLogic Corp. built its reputation on very high reliability products and superior service. A 40-year history of consistency has earned VersaLogic the reputation of being the industry's most trusted embedded computer company. VersaLogic delivers state-of-the-art embedded computers, coupled with expert technical support, for critical long-life markets such as the medical and defense industries. For more information, visit http://www.VersaLogic.com