Jubi is a gamified learning transfer platform that helps disease experts transfer to patients what they need to know to actively manage their disease By empowering patients through education, they lowered year-over-year hospital readmissions by 92 percent and reduced by 83 percent the absentee rate of students missing school because of their asthma.

Jubi, a modern learning platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Alan Cunningham, a healthcare entrepreneur focused on empowering patients through education. Together they will provide compelling education delivered through Jubi to help those living with chronic disease and illness learn to manage symptoms, mitigate outbreaks and thrive in their day-to-day lives.

Learning to proactively manage and even reduce symptoms can reduce a patient’s readmission into a hospital by as much as 75 percent. In fact, a major Florida healthcare system recently introduced a highly-successful education program developed by Cunningham to its asthma patients.

By empowering patients through education, they lowered year-over-year hospital readmissions by 92 percent and reduced by 83 percent the absentee rate of students missing school because of their asthma.

“We were able to achieve these profound results in a traditional classroom setting,” explained Cunningham. “So when I learned about Jubi, and how it transforms, or ‘Jubifies’ existing content into a compelling and interactive experience delivered online, I was immediately inspired by what we could do together.”

The partnership with Jubi will initially focus on asthma education.

“When I sat down with Alan to talk about his work I saw an incredible opportunity to really impact people’s lives,” said Terry Barber, Cofounder and Executive Chairman of Jubi. “Through Jubi, we can put people back in control of their health while reducing the rising cost of healthcare. It’s an exciting opportunity and I am extremely proud that we can be the delivery platform for the amazing work of this team.”

“Jubi is unlike any other platform I’ve seen,” added Cunningham. “It can deliver a powerful one-on-one learning experience that can be scaled to reach thousands of students, while providing robust tracking to show how the patient is interacting with the content.”

Because of its proven impact on the cost of healthcare, Cunningham’s asthma education program is already being adopted into insurance plans. Patients can reduce their premiums if they successfully complete the program.

Modern Learning

“Jubi is a modern learning transfer platform that helps disease experts transfer to patients what they need to know to actively manage their disease,” added Larry Mohl, Cofounder and CEO of Jubi. “We can deliver this personal experience directly to the patient without them ever setting foot into a classroom.”

As a cloud-based platform, Jubi is available on-demand from any laptop or mobile device with easy access via a web browser. Leveraging gamification tactics, including badges, points and leaderboards infuses a sense of competition and engagement designed to drive advanced levels of problem solving, collective learning and innovation. Jubi is also available in Spanish and Portuguese.

About Jubi

Jubi is a gamified learning transfer platform that helps disease experts transfer to patients what they need to know to actively manage their disease. The platform can also be used to deliver micro-learning, on-board new employees, engage customers, accelerate change and scale talent development. Jubi is also rich with pre-loaded programs from top tier subject matter experts and boasts a powerful authoring tool that allows any content to be converted into a gamified experience.

Visit them online at http://www.getjubi.com.