Iconic industrial material handling company, Roura, is expanding their offerings to include steel band cutters. The band cutters, which mount easily on top of hoppers and rotator boxes, turn breaking down long and dangerous lengths of metals into a quick and easy task. Because of Roura’s unwavering commitment to efficiency and safety, the addition of a band cutter to the company’s already robust selection of equipment was a natural choice.

Steel and plastic banding, or strapping, is used for a wide variety of industrial and heavy-duty packaging purposes. From bundling together bricks to securing fragile loads within boxcars and trailers, banding ensures little to no movement even when it is holding together the heaviest of materials. Because of its sheer strength and size, however, steel banding can be extremely hazardous and tedious to remove or cut without the proper handling equipment, even for the most experienced engineer.

Before construction and manufacturing workers had band cutters to take apart steel and metal packaging, they were forced to undo these materials manually and move them to a scrap hopper. With an industrial-strength band cutter, however, they are able to quickly break down cumbersome and dangerous pieces of metal into small, manageable pieces. If the cutter is also mounted onto a hopper, the scraps fall directly in for an easy transfer.

The benefits of using a band cutter are vast. Workers are able to dismantle industrial materials confidently and allot their time to more important projects. Among the many advantages of leveraging a band cutter, some of the best include:



Drastic reduction of the risk of serious injury and accidents

Boost in productivity by speeding up the cutting process

Easy to use, guaranteeing safety

Compatibility with Roura self-dumping hoppers and rotator boxes

Durability and long-lasting performance

Additionally, this piece of equipment is easy to operate for workers of all levels of experience. Begin by positioning steel banding or strapping into the secured Roura cutter and start chopping.

To see an example of one of these industrial slicers in action and how to use it, visit: http://www.rouramh.com/options-parts/band-cutter/.

Although Roura Handling Materials has been in business and fabricating steel since 1915, there is one thing that has not changed in 100 years: the company’s dedication to quality, safety, and efficiency. The addition of a band cutter is a reflection of the latest evolution of Roura’s commitment to customers.

About Roura Material Handling

Roura Material Handling, Inc., has a rich history spanning back more than a century. In 1915, Joseph Roura founded the company in Detroit, Michigan, as a structural steel business and helped build many of the city’s landmarks and bridges. Today, Roura has evolved to be a leading value producer of self-dumping hoppers, rotator boxes, stone products, and related custom fabricated equipment for the material handling industry.

To learn more, visit http://www.rouramh.com/.