Grund® America is proud to announce the new collection of GOTS Certified 100% Organic Cotton Towels and Bath Rugs launching at the March 2017 International Housewares Show in Chicago (Grund Booth N6466).

“We are very excited about our new bath towels and rugs, which are made with the highest quality,100% OEKO-TEX and GOTS Organic Cotton material. By adding the GOTS (Global Organic Cotton Standard) certification, we are validating every step in our entire supply chain process to ensure no harmful chemicals ever touch our rugs. From our NON-GMO cotton seeds to the consumer’s home, our products stay pure and free of ANY toxic chemicals,” says Michael Twer VP/GM of Grund America. "In the age of hidden dangers, our towels and rugs are the safest for our customer’s and the environment. As Ambassadors for our customers and the environment, we feel this is extremely important and reflects the values of our global company,” added Twer.

Why is Organic Cotton Important?

Cotton is considered the world’s dirtiest crop. The indirect threats to growing more cotton requires more water, energy, land increased use of toxic pesticides. Furthermore, over 25% of the global consumption of synthetic pesticides is used in traditional cotton fields. Thus, over 77 million workers are poisoned each year due to these harmful chemicals. The Grund GOTS Certified 100% Organic Cotton is a safe, socially responsible and environmentally friendly alternative to conventional cotton. It provides the consumer with the same benefits of conventional cotton, soft, durable, affordable-but without the negative effects to the environment and to human exposure to harmful chemicals.

Style Benefits and Features

The Grund® GOTS Certified 100% Organic Cotton Bath Towels and Rugs are available in a soothing neutral color palette with many earthy colors like Ivory, Driftwood and Green Tea. Each style comes in four standard sizes, 17x24, 21x34, 24x40, and 24x 60 runner. The series includes the Charleston Handmade Rug made with a simple border design, the 2-sided reversible Puro/Ballantyne bath rugs with a plush border design, and the premium Namo and Asheville bath rugs with skid-resistant, National Safety Institute Certified backing. All rugs are suitable for machine washing at low temperatures and maintain color after dozens of washes. The company also boasts an unheard-of industry best five-year warranty. “We are particularly pleased to offer a 5-year warranty on our high-quality bath rugs. We believe it shows our commitment to quality and product integrity which gets to the heart of the Grund mission and are the same core values Mr. Grund envisioned when he founded Grund 27 years ago,” says Company Vice President and General Manager, Michael Twer.

Pricing and Availability

The rugs are available at an affordable price point ranging from $22.99 to $99.99 and are available at fine retailers and for purchase online at Bed Bath and Beyond, JCP, Macy’s, Bloomingdales, Belk, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Amazon, and the company’s website, http://www.grundamerica.com.

About Grund®

Grund® was founded in 1990 as a manufacturer of fine bathroom accessories, specifically bath mats. Since its inception as a family-owned company operating out of the family’s home, Grund® has grown into a major textile supplier to the EU nation. Today, Grund® dominates the European home market and currently exports products to more than 42 countries. Please visit http://www.grundamerica.com for more information.