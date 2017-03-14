Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CarlisleIT), a division of Carlisle Companies (CSL), headquartered in St Augustine, Florida, today announced a partnership with Fly Boys, located in Spring, Texas, a leader of Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) flight deck solutions.

The agreement allows CarlisleIT to exclusively offer their newest product, the PIVOT Axis™ Mount with Supplemental Technical Certificate (STC) certification. Martin Lee, Director of Sales for Aero Systems at CarlisleIT said, “PIVOT has seen an explosive growth rate amongst airlines of every size. The AXIS™ mount paired with CarlisleIT engineering and support will be a formidable combination for any customer requiring seamless transition from Class 1 to Class 2 EFB operations.”

Mike Schulter, Director of Business Development, Fly Boys, added, “This exciting partnership with CarlisleIT provides our entire PIVOT product line with an unbelievable support network. We envision a wide deployment of the AXIS™ STC mount because airlines need a seamless, cost-effective, and long term path to go from temporary to fully STC’d EFB provisions. Furthermore, both CarlisleIT and PIVOT are focused on developing designs for a wide variety of aircraft types that are future-proof, allowing for flexibility as EFB and eEnablement programs evolve over time, saving airlines time, labor and money.”

For more information, visit http://www.carlisleit.com or http://www.pivotcase.com. For questions, contact Matt Martin at CarlisleIT, Matthew.martin(at)carlisleit(dot)com or Mike Schulter at Fly Boys, Mike(at)FlyBoys(dot)com.

About Fly Boys

Since 1995, Fly Boys has worked tirelessly to ensure every customer is personally and professionally satisfied with every aspect of their flight gear. Renowned for their commitment to innovation and premium customer service, Fly Boys serves the global aviation community, providing a wide variety of products to individuals, groups, airlines and military users in over 70 countries.

About Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies is one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of high-performance wire and cable, including optical fiber. Since 1940, we have grown our product portfolio to include specialty and filtered connectors, contacts, cable assemblies, complex harnesses, racks, trays and installation kits. In addition to our vast product breadth, we provide our customers a higher level of support by offering engineering and certification services for the commercial aerospace, military and defense electronics, industrial, test and measurement, and medical industries.