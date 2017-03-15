World War I Guidebook Kickstarter Campaign

THE GREAT CRUSADE HONORS WORLD WAR I SACRIFICES

On November 11, 1921, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated in Arlington, Va., to the almost 117,000 American soldiers, sailors, airman and marines who died in combat during World War I. Heroes with the names York, Holderman, McMurtry and Whittlesley were in attendance. Today, these soldiers are virtually forgotten.

To help you remember them, authors Stephen T. Powers and Kevin Dennehy have written a guidebook, The Great Crusade: A Guide to World War I American Expeditionary Forces Battlefields and Sites.

This 200-page guidebook will bring these forgotten soldiers and their exploits back into focus during this centennial year of the United States’ entry into The Great War.

The Great Crusade features:

--Easy-to-follow maps and tours

--Photographs of battles and historic sites

--Updated descriptions of numerous military museums located in Europe and the United States

--Special chapter includes World War I Paris and movie reviews

The Great Crusade is a useful and fascinating guide for anyone who wishes to learn more about America’s efforts in World War I.

KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN TO HELP KEEP WORLD WAR I LEGACY ALIVE

Through a Kickstarter campaign, the authors are asking for the public's help to spread the word about the 100th anniversary of World War I. Kickstarter proceeds will be used to produce and market The Great Crusade. The Great Crusade's Kickstarter link is: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1050437429/the-great-crusade-world-war-i-guidebook?ref=category_popular.

As part of the author's Kickstarter rewards, depending on the level of support, donors will receive the authors’ Finding Custer and The D-Day Assault, A 70th Anniversary Guide to the Normandy Landings. The D-Day Assault describes the monuments, cemeteries, places to stay, off-the-beaten track sites associated with the 1944 Normandy invasion that helped to end World War II.

In addition, for every $10 received in donations, the authors will in turn donate $1 to the United States World War I Centennial Commission. The Commission relies on private donations to achieve their mission of honoring, education, and commemorating World War I during its centennial.

Professor Stephen T. Powers is author of The March to Victory, A Guide to World War II Battles and Battlefields from London to the Rhine. With Kevin Dennehy, he wrote The D-Day Assault, A Guide to the Normandy Landings After 70 Years and Finding Custer, An American Icon’s Journey from West Point to the Little Bighorn. Dennehy, a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, has written extensively about travel and history for newspapers and magazines.

The Great Crusade, published by GTCI, is available as a digital book or paperback on Amazon.com in mid-April 2017. For more information, go to http://www.militaryhistorytraveler.com.