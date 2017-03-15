Nominations Now Open for Frederick County Best Places to Work Awards

Nominations are now open to all Frederick County businesses to enter for the Frederick County Best Places to Work Awards. Companies can be considered by completing an online nomination form: http://bit.ly/bestplaces2017.

Nominations will be accepted through April 30, 2017, and winners will be announced at the annual Frederick County Best Places to Work Awards ceremony and reception on July 27, 2017.

Companies are evaluated on a variety of criteria, including employee compensation and benefits, business culture, human resource metrics, and employee engagement programs. Applicants are encouraged to coordinate with their Human Resources Manager or other leadership staff to ensure the application has all of the relevant and up-to-date requested data included in the nomination. Only one nomination form per company is needed.

Winners are awarded in the following primary categories: Small Employer (1-10 employees), Small to Medium Employer (11-29 employees), Medium to Large Employer (30-50 employees), Large Employer (51-200 employees), and Major Employer (200+ employees). Based on applications, the nomination committee may also give special awards to recognize companies for outstanding or unique programs. Past special awards have included “Best Entrepreneurial Opportunity,” “Most Creative Workplace Environment,” and “Unsung Hero in the Workplace.”

This year, the nomination committee will give special recognition to companies that have outstanding giving and volunteer opportunities and policies for employees.

About Frederick County Best Places to Work

The Frederick County Best Places to Work Awards campaign is in its 15th year and is a county-wide program to increase quality of life opportunities for Frederick County employees. Best Places to Work Awards is a partnership between Frederick County Workforce Services, The City of Frederick Department of Economic Development, Frederick County Office of Economic Development, and the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, visit http://www.frederickbestplacestowork.com.