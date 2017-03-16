DXL Men’s Apparel stores make shopping easy, convenient and satisfying with the perfect blend of quality, selection and service – everything guys need to look and feel their best.

Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading retailer of men's XL apparel, has opened the first DXL Men’s Apparel anchor store to the state of Maine. Until now, “downeasters” have only been privy to a DXL Men’s Outlet store. The DXL Men’s Apparel store has made its home at the Maine Mall, 150 Philbrook Avenue in the South Portland metropolitan area. The Maine Mall is the largest American commercial, retail and office complex north of the city of Boston. When the mall is open, anywhere between 60,000 to 80,000 people flock to the southern section of the Greater Portland metropolitan area.

Guys who typically wear XL sizes have been forced, for years, to shop at large department stores that carry a limited selection of styles in their sizes. The DXL Men’s Apparel store is a one-stop-shop catering to the clothing needs and lifestyles of men who wear waist size 38+ and size XL and up. Sizes include tall, plus extended shoe sizes.

“We know that our customers who typically wear XL sizes have a harder time finding high-quality clothing and styles that look great, and we’re committed to providing them with a superior solution,” said David Levin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Destination XL Group, Inc. “DXL Men’s Apparel stores offer the perfect combination of quality, selection and service in one convenient location, making shopping easy and enjoyable so all men can look and feel their best, regardless of size.”

The South Portland DXL Men’s Apparel store has a unique atmosphere, with a more spacious environment. The store offers world-class service including on-site tailoring to ensure a perfect fit every time. This store offers brands exclusive to DXL Men’s Apparel in XL sizes such as famed designer Robert Graham and athletic wear by Reebok. Robert Graham and Reebok are joined by styles from over 100 brands and top designers such as Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Lucky Brand Jeans and Nautica.

The DXL Men’s Apparel store in South Portland also offers private label brands including Harbor Bay, Oak Hill, 28 Degrees and True Nation. DXL Men’s Apparel stores offer must-have essentials at everyday values, plus current looks for every aspect of a guy’s lifestyle.

The DXL Men’s Apparel one-of-a-kind shopping experience carries through to destinationxl.com, where customers can access an even greater selection directly from the website. They can also verify if a product is in stock at the South Portland store or any local store. They may even choose to have online purchases shipped to a local DXL Men’s Apparel store for free.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of big and tall apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States, London, England, and Ontario, Canada. The company is currently in the process of transitioning from Casual Male XL to focus primarily on the DXL Men’s Apparel concept. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. currently operate Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, Rochester Clothing stores, DXL Men’s Apparel stores and e-commerce sites, including DestinationXL.com and mobile site m.DestinationXL.com. DestinationXL.com offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for the bigger guy. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." Sizes start at 38” waist and XL including tall sizes, plus shoe sizes 10-16, in widths to 4E. Follow us on facebook.com/OfficialDXL, Twitter @DestinationXL and Instagram @destinationxl.