AIA Urges Preparedness and Caution Ahead of Winter Storm Stella

The American Insurance Association (AIA) is urging residents to prepare and take caution for inclement weather as Winter Storm Stella is expected to bring high winds and more than a foot of snow to portions of the East Coast. To do so, we are offering homeowners “5 Tips to Winterize Your Home.” This infographic provides homeowners with five simple steps they can take to prevent winter weather-related damage and injury.

“While a storm of this magnitude is rare for March, homeowners should still take precautions to prepare their home. Fortunately, there are several things homeowners can do ahead of Stella to help,” said Jim Whittle, AIA associate general counsel and chief claims counsel. “With every extreme weather event we strongly urge people to follow the advice of their local emergency management services.”

AIA’s "5 Tips to Winterize Your Home" include:

1. Install smoke and carbon monoxide detectors; check their batteries every six months.

2. Service heating systems and chimneys annually, ideally before cold weather sets in.

3. Do not set the temperature in homes and offices below 55 degrees.

4. Replace roofs or cracked and worn materials that are damaged, decayed or sagging.

5. Do not use the furnace or boiler room for storage of boxes or papers.

A copy of AIA’s “5 Tips to Winterize Your Home” is attached.