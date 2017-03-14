Prospective partners ranging from specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, insurance organizations, health systems, and doctors can use the software to team up in efforts to optimally impact the one that matters most... the patient."

Pharmacy Advantage has released additional enhancements to its already groundbreaking pharmacy software, Dromos PTM, that launched in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Based on feedback from pharmacists using the software at Henry Ford Health System, the following upgrades have been implemented creating a more robust platform.



Ability to import insurance forms, and pre-populate data fields.

Dynamic Assessment Tool, which allows pharmacies to edit patient questions, response fields, and even decision trees creating a more natural and comprehensive conversation with the patient.

Since the launch of Dromos PTM last fall, the development team has monitored pharmacist utilization to evaluate what features worked well in the platform and what aspects required improvement. The results were overwhelmingly positive that the software helped create better efficiencies in the following areas:



Ability to pull in payor information into the system

Electronically send prior prescription authorizations to insurance companies for approval, cutting turn-around time.

“Dromos PTM has the potential to benefit a wide array of customers in the industry,” said Jonathan VanLare, PharmD, CSP, Clinical Director of Pharmacy Advantage. “Prospective partners ranging from specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, insurance organizations, health systems, and doctors can use the software to team up in efforts to optimally impact the one that matters most…the patient!”

What Is Dromos PTM Software?

Dromos PTM is a patient management system that provides a comprehensive counseling program, real-time database, electronic medical record interface, that all works together to help create superior patient care. It was created by pharmacists for pharmacists and is far superior tool for managing patient prescriptions and interactions.

About Pharmacy Advantage

Pharmacy Advantage is a Michigan-based organization that provides compassionate care as well as comprehensive Medication Therapy Management Programs to patients with acute and chronic conditions. Incorporated specialty services: free prescription delivery, benefits investigation, financial assistance programs and disease specific clinical counseling. As part of an integrated delivery network, our workflow encompasses systems to certify appropriate medication utilization, adherence, and routine preventative measures to limit adverse reactions. Pharmacy Advantage: A healthy dose of compassion.