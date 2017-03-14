Bright MLS Introduces Government Affairs Support Program

Bright MLS launches government affairs program for stakeholder associations. We believe that supporting local and regional government affairs programs, through our stakeholder associations, can address the potential impact of government regulation and will benefit all those involved in the real estate industry.

Bright MLS, the Mid-Atlantic’s largest multiple listing service (MLS) that serves approximately 85,000 real estate professionals across 40,000 square miles, today announced a new program to assist its 43 stakeholder associations with the costs associated with developing, maintaining or expanding their local government affairs efforts to ensure that consumers’ property rights are protected.

The program is designed to support Bright MLS stakeholder associations in managing the potential impact of government regulations, which can have a dramatic impact on local real estate and housing industries. Associations may use funding for annual support to help fund their dedicated government affairs staff, or to assist with specific government affairs programs or activities.

“Strong local Realtor® Associations are a critically important part of the real estate industry, and strong local government affairs programs are key to our mutual success,” said Tom Phillips, Bright MLS President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that supporting local and regional government affairs programs, through our stakeholder associations, can address the potential impact of government regulation and will benefit all those involved in the real estate industry, including buyers and sellers.”

According to the Northern Virginia Association of Realtors® Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Conrad, “The Bright MLS Government Affairs program will be a tremendous benefit to Realtor® Associations like ours. A strong government affairs program is critical to our ability to expand our political influence and continue protecting the real estate industry, our members and the consumers we serve. This level of support shows Bright’s commitment to supporting its stakeholder associations beyond traditional MLS services.”

This program was designed to augment existing government affairs efforts at local associations, and can be used to support activities such as employing dedicated government affairs staff or assisting in issue advocacy, legislative forums, coordinating calls-to-action and advertising.

For more information on Bright MLS, please visit http://www.brightmls.com.

