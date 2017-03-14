itSMF USA Celebrates 20th Anniversary

itSMF USA Logo The 20th Anniversary is a huge milestone within the industry and itSMF is proud of what it's accomplished and excited for the future as the Board of Directors are working hard to set the stage as a Unifier...

The organization and their new Board of Directors celebrates two decades of changing the ITSM industry

itSMF USA , a chapter of itSMF International is proud to announce its 20th year as the leading independent professional organization for IT Service Management professionals in the United States. itSMF USA has achieved two decades of excellence in promoting and advancing the ITSM industry.

itSMF was founded in 1997 with the goal to bring the ITSM professionals and vendors together for a collaborative community of ITSM applying best practices and principles. Today, while the mission is similar, itSMF is committed to driving business value through developing IT Service Management Professionals and being the industry unifier across many disciplines, methodologies and technologies.

itSMF USA has grown to include a network of over 30,000 professionals across the country. Every year they have successfully educated and connected itSMF USA members through white papers, webinars, local events and at the annual Fusion Conference. As they grow, itSMF USA remains committed to providing opportunities for growth to its members.

“The 20th Anniversary is a huge milestone within the industry and itSMF is proud of what it's accomplished and excited for the future as the Board of Directors are working hard to set the stage as a Unifier of the very complex Eco-system that we are all a part of,” said newly elected itSMF USA President Cathy A. Kirch.

As itSMF USA celebrates its 20th year, they announce their new Board of Directors. The Board of Directors Executive Committee includes Cathy A. Kirch serving as president, Pam Erskine as past president, and Jay Stuart as President Elect. Kevin Ritter serves as secretary and Colin Monaghan serves as treasurer. The itSMF USA Board of Directors is completed with Gary Case leading Member Services, Adriaan Van de Rijken leading Alliances, David Nottingham leading Content, Doug Tedder leading Strategic Development, and Brian Newcomb leading Marketing and Membership Growth.

Board members are full time industry professionals elected or appointed to their position and serve without compensation for their term. The itSMF USA recognizes the organizations who support key resources in their donation of time and talent needed to lead itSMF USA. The current Board of Directors represent Allstate Insurance Corporation, AdOPT, GE Capital, State Farm, Pink Elephant, Quint Group, TEKsystems, Tedder Consulting, The Ohio State University, and Windward Consulting.

The new board will continue itSMF USA initiatives to advance the ITSM industry and its professionals through education, collaboration and career growth opportunities.

About itSMF USA

itSMF USA is a chapter of itSMF International. They are the leading independent professional organization and forum for IT Service Management professionals in the US. For more information on itSMF USA , visit http://www.itsmfusa.org.