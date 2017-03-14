ISSP Webinar Looks Into the Future with Sustainability’s Big Three

The session will cover strategies for success, best practices and an in-depth conversation on sustainability in the next decade.

Three leading companies—Interface, Patagonia and Unilever—are making sustainability the cornerstone of their brands and are shaping the way that sustainable business is conducted all over the world. The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is proud to present a webinar on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET featuring executives from each of these industry giants as they explore how their companies have overcome old ways of thinking and a “business as usual” mindset. ISSP is offering the webinar to all interested participants - both members and non-members - at no cost.

The webinar discussion will be moderated by ISSP Board Member Tad Radzinski, ISSP-CSP, LEED AP, PE, SFP, who is President of Sustainable Solutions Corporation.

In this webinar, sustainability leaders from the “Big 3” in sustainability will discuss the obstacles they have faced in making sustainability the norm. They will also share the innovative, exciting solutions that have helped them to not only succeed, but to triumph – driving a spirit of optimism even in these uncertain times. The session will cover strategies for success, best practices, and an in-depth conversation on sustainability in the next decade.

Webinar participants will discover insider insights about the journeys of these three leading sustainable companies, as well as an exclusive look at how they made sustainability core to their corporate DNA and a critical mechanism to drive product innovation. Webinar participants will also hear the presenters’ perspectives on the next decade of sustainability, gaining an understanding of the market direction and business climate.

Commenting on the companies to be featured in the webinar, moderator Tad Radzinski says, “They have each made lasting commitments to creating positive impacts on the world, our environment, and our communities while generating revenue, reimagining their brands, and emerging as leaders in the commercial sphere.”

About the Presenters

Rick Ridgeway – Patagonia, Inc. Rick is Patagonia’s Vice President of Public Engagement and represents and promotes the company’s core values with external stakeholders. In this role he is one of Patagonia’s key spokespersons in all its global markets. During his 12-year tenure at the company he has developed environmental and sustainability initiatives including the Footprint Chronicles and Worn Wear. He also was founding chairman of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, today the largest apparel, footwear and home textile trade organization in the world.

Erin Meezan – Interface, Inc. As Chief Sustainability Officer, Erin gives voice to Interface’s conscience, ensuring that strategy and goals are in sync with its aggressive sustainability vision established more than 20 years ago. Today, Interface has evolved its thinking to go beyond doing less harm to creating positive impacts, not just for Interface and the flooring industry, but for the world at large. Erin led the company to unveil a new mission in 2016 – Climate Take Back, tackling the single biggest threat facing humanity: global climate change. This mission is focused on creating a path for Interface and others to reverse global warming, not just reduce carbon emissions.

John Tran – Unilever. John is Unilever’s Manager of Sustainable Living, North America. He joined the company in 2015 and is responsible for the shape and implementation of the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan and supports the organization’s journey towards zero waste to landfill. John also chairs Unilever PRIDE, the company’s business resource group for LGBTQ employees and allies. Prior to joining Unilever, John held various roles in sustainable sourcing and procurement at Campbell Soup Company based in Camden, New Jersey.

About the Moderator

Tad Radzinski, ISSP-CSP, LEED AP, PE, SFP – Sustainable Solutions Corporation. With over 30 years of practical experience, Tad Radzinski is a leading expert in corporate responsibility and environmental management. Tad, co-founder and president of Sustainable Solutions Corporation, delivers consultative services to companies in a wide range of global industries. Tad is additionally co-founder of and Certification Officer at GreenCircle Certified, LLC, providing third-party verification of environmental claims and ensuring transparency in the green marketplace.

Webinar Registration

The webinar “Looking Into the Future with Sustainability’s Big 3: Interface, Patagonia and Unilever” will be presented on Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. There is no charge to attend. If you are unable to attend live, please also register to receive a link to the recording. To sign up, go to http://bit.ly/2mBMy8N. Upon registering, participants will receive further instructions on how to login.

About ISSP

The International Society of Sustainability Professionals (ISSP) is the world's leading professional association for sustainability professionals. ISSP is a member-driven organization committed to moving the profession of sustainability forward by leading the design and delivery of the ISSP Sustainability Professional Certifications, and by building strong networks and communities of practice. Webinars, online courses, sustainability professional’s body of knowledge, special reports, resource directories, and salary surveys are just a sampling of the rich content offered to members. Formed in 2007, ISSP boasts almost 1000 members from every region of the world. For more information about ISSP, please visit http://www.sustainabilityprofessionals.org.