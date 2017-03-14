Designs for Health Named 2017 Top Healthcare Practitioner Brand

Designs for Health has been voted the 2017 Top Healthcare Practitioner Brand in the recently released ConsumerLab.com Survey of Vitamin and Supplement Users.

Almost 10,000 consumers were included in the annual survey by ConsumerLab.com, a leading provider of independent supplement test results and information. The revealing survey explored consumers’ perceptions of the brands, products, and merchants they use. Designs for Health was one of 11 brands out of 155 to receive a top rating on overall consumer satisfaction within their specific market segment. This was the second consecutive year that the company received highest honors in a ConsumerLab.com survey.

“We are extremely honored to be voted #1 again,” said Jonathan Lizotte, Designs for Health Founder. “This is significant for two reasons. First, we were in excellent company. Consumers chose us from among many leading brands. Second, it’s really meaningful to get this kind of consumer feedback and validation. Our ultimate goal is to help people lead healthier lives. This vote of confidence tells us we are succeeding and that’s reason to celebrate!”

Designs for Health, a family-owned company, offers high-quality dietary supplements and medical foods exclusively to healthcare professionals and their patients. Guided by their founding philosophy of “Science First,” the company holds an unwavering commitment to research-driven formulations with meaningful quantities of therapeutic ingredients, maximizing the potential for successful treatment outcomes. For over 25 years, Designs for Health has been the healthcare professional's trusted source for not only product innovation, but also leadership in clinical education and practice development solutions. To learn more, visit http://www.designsforhealth.com or call 800.847.8302.

