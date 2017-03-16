MY BLACK HERITAGE recently launched its website and is currently offering preliminary research at no cost to people starting or continuing their African-American ancestry research. My Black Heritage conducts ancestry research for all people, however, their primary focus is on African-American heritage.

The offer will be available to people who visit http://www.myblackheritage.com and submit a request for a free consultation until March 28, 2017.

Once the researchers receive the information about the lineage that the submitter wants traced, a custom summary of the findings will be prepared and given to the potential client before charging for any additional services rendered.

Some African-Americans may think that it is impossible to trace their ancestry prior to 1870 (the first time that former slaves were listed by first and last name on the United States Census Records), but the researchers at My Black Heritage have the experience and tools necessary to sometimes help families trace their ancestors prior to slavery.

With genealogy being a $2 Billion industry, learning about one’s heritage and ancestry has become more than a hobby. Many people that are interested in their ancestry simply do not have the time, resources, or even know how to get started on their family tree. Others who already have well established family trees often run into “brick walls” (the term that genealogists use when they’ve gotten to a family line that they cannot locate any more information about). My Black Heritage offers to help those who are just beginning their research, as well as assist those who already have a family tree.

My Black Heritage researchers have more than 15 years of experience in ancestry and genealogy research, specifically focusing on African-American/Black heritage and history. Services offered include but are not limited to family research, custom family trees, family websites, and custom family books. The founder, Natlee Green and her partner Kelly Knight launched My Black Heritage in March 2017. For more information, visit http://www.myblackheritage.com or email ngreen(at)myblackheritage(dot)com.

“The story of the African-American people is the story of the settlement and growth of America itself, a universal tale that all people should experience.” Professor Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

###