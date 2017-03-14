Leading PRM, Sales & Channel Enablement Company The Mindmatrix platform takes you through every step in the sales process from lead to revenue, enabling your sales channels to sell more, faster

Mindmatrix Inc., the Pittsburgh-based, leading PRM, Sales & Channel Enablement company announced today that it has doubled its team strength and expanded its office space to serve its growing client base better. The sales enablement leader has expanded its office space from 5,000 sf. to nearly 10,000 sf. at the River Park Commons, located in the vibrant South Side of Pittsburgh.

Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix says, “As we emerged as the most comprehensive channel and sales enablement platform in 2016 and introduced new product features and service lines, we experienced an exponential growth in our client and partner base. We added over 200 clients last year and this called for a bigger team and correspondingly, more office space to accommodate our growth”

The company added 6 new employees to its team of which 3 are in sales and 2 in client support. One major hire has been on the marketing front. Mindmatrix has added Kevin Hospodar as the Director of Marketing. With over 10 years of technology-driven b2b marketing experience, Kevin will lead Mindmatrix’s growing marketing and brand development initiatives and global expansion.

About Mindmatrix:

Mindmatrix is the only single, fully integrated platform offering complete sales and marketing enablement for direct and indirect sales.

Mindmatrix combines PRM, Channel Marketing, Asset Management, Sales Enablement, and Marketing Automation for the complete enablement of your sales and marketing teams. This unified platform takes you through every step in the sales process from lead to revenue, enabling your sales channels to sell more, faster.