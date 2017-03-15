Katzenworld teams up with German cat toy manufacturer 4cats

Popular online magazine Katzenworld has teamed up with 4cats to host regular tips and advice around cat attracts catnip and valerian as well as competitions & giveways while also expanding their offering of 4cats toys within their online shop!

In an effort to educate owners of cats across the English speaking part of the world popular online magazine Katzenworld will be offering ongoing advice on valerian and catnip toys within their news portal. As part of making these toys more readily available they will be extending their cat toy offering for their online shop.

Furthermore they will also be offering regular chances for cats to get their paws on sample boxes of the top quality valerian and catnip toys by 4cats through a new monthly competition.

The 4cats cuddly toys are designed to delight a variety of different types of cats. No matter if old or young, playful or calm the special 4catsnip and Valerian mixtures have proven to be irresistible to most cats and will turn most cat into playful little tigers.

All of the 4cats toys are manufactured entirely in Germany. They only use EU compliant and verified (approved) materials for both the outer fabric and filling. Additionally their high standards and quality checks ensure that owners will only receive perfect goods that are made to last.

They are available with both organic valerian and the 4cats own special formula of organic catnip, 4catsnip, filling. Both options are of the highest quality and thanks to their special formula and careful processing lead to more cats than usual re-acting positively to their alluring effect.

Additionally 4cats has also just launched their own cat blog focusing on cat care as well as sharing customer reviews of their product offering.

