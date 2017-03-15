Israel Institute of Biblical Studies offers live online instruction, flexible hours, accreditation through the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the convenience of learning the Bible at a deeply rewarding level from any location.

eTeacher Group, the leading international virtual schools operator, has selected FrontGate Media, the leading Faith and Family marketing agency, as the Agency for its Israel Institute of Biblical Studies brand launch in North America. Israel Institute of Biblical Studies offers live online instruction, flexible hours, accreditation through the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and the convenience of learning the Bible at a deeply rewarding level from any location.

Israel Institute of Biblical Studies offers students the opportunity to learn the original Biblical languages in a small group online classroom setting. Courses in Hebrew, Greek, and Aramaic as well as courses in Jewish Studies are presented live from Jerusalem by highly skilled and certified teachers via video conferencing technology. Students receive a deep immersion in the Biblical texts, cultural context, and language of the time in an agreeable format that unlocks the depths of Biblical wisdom in a turn-key way.

FrontGate will be working to establish the brand and drive student enrollment in the North American market. The agency will be spearheading a full-service plan that includes public relations, social media, church programs, events, lead generation, grassroots outreach and general consulting.

“The Israel Institute of Biblical Studies program quenches the thirst that so many people have for understanding the Bible through a program that isn't just another forum for exchanging opinions, but is instead based on the essence of meaning as found in the original languages,” commented Boaz Binnun, eTeacher’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “One hundred thousand students of all ages from around the world have discovered our program, and now we look to fill the void in America for an authentic, in-depth Bible study program that is language-based.”

Scott A. Shuford, Founder/CEO of FrontGate Media, added, "eTeacher’s program uniquely equips people to discover and explain Biblical teachings and gain rich Biblical insights that apply to our everyday lives. Besides providing tools to unveil layers of hidden meaning in the text, exploring the Bible in its original languages encourages and empowers people to deepen their understanding of Scripture and devote time to prayer and meditation on a regular basis.”

About FrontGate Media

Award-winning FrontGate Media (http://FrontGateMedia.com) is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. Having celebrated their 15-year milestone in 2016, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Media Buying, and Social Media &