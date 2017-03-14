WEDI Applauds X12 for New Public Review Option of HIPAA Standards

WEDI logo We commend the X12 leadership for facilitating an open and effective review process by offering downloadable PDFs to stakeholders seeking to evaluate these draft standards and provide comment.

The Workgroup for Electronic Data Interchange (WEDI), the nation’s leading nonprofit authority on the use of health IT to create efficiencies in healthcare information exchange and a trusted advisor to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), strongly supports the decision by X12 to offer downloadable PDFs to facilitate public review of the 7030 version of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) electronic transactions. The first cycle offering the PDF download option is Cycle 4, which includes the 837 Health Care Claim transactions. Cycle 4 runs through June 1, 2017.

“Implementation of the latest version of the HIPAA electronic standards presents a significant opportunity for providers and health plans to realize operational efficiencies,” stated Charles W. Stellar, president and CEO of WEDI. “However, if the healthcare industry is to improve upon the current version of the transactions, a thorough public review of these highly technical draft transaction standards is essential. We commend the X12 leadership for facilitating an open and effective review process by offering downloadable PDFs to stakeholders seeking to evaluate these draft standards and provide comment.”

