Mike Novak (left), Jennifer Novak and Caring Transitions President Chris Seman In 2017 we look forward to helping even more clients relocate and downsize as well as getting the word out to more seniors about our services in the central NY area.

Caring Transitions is pleased to announce that Mike and Jennifer Novak, the owners of Caring Transitions of Syracuse, have been recognized with a Caring Transitions Shooting Star Award.

A Shooting Star Award is given to a franchisee who’s experiencing early business growth and has demonstrated a commitment to the success of both their business as well as the franchise system as a whole. All of the company’s awards were presented at the Caring Transitions national conference in San Antonio in late February.

“The lifeblood of a franchise system is always having owners with a demonstrated commitment to the success and future of the system overall. The Shooting Star Awards recognize franchisees who are doing a great job building their business, but are always actively sharing their experiences to help everyone in the Caring Transitions family grow together. Mike and Jennifer have brought their energy and passion for business and service to their Caring Transitions business and we wanted to recognize that focus on growth,” Caring Transitions President Chris Seman said.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Syracuse serves Syracuse, Clay, Cicero, Brewerton, Bridgeport, Liverpool, Lysander, Baldwinsville, Salina, DeWitt, Fayetteville, Manlius, Minoa, Camillus, North Syracuse, Geddes, Van Buren and Solvay.

“We were very surprised and very honored to be recognized as a Shooting Star by Caring Transitions. There are so many wonderful people doing such great work all over the country and to be placed in the same category as them is very humbling,” Mike said. “In 2017 we look forward to helping even more clients relocate and downsize as well as getting the word out to more seniors about our services in the central NY area. We have speaking engagements already planned with our referral partners and our senior living and community centers."

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

The Novaks opened Caring Transitions of Syracuse in late 2015. Jennifer’s background was primarily in the health care field and she had experience in marketing, banking and management. Michael’s career after the military was in management and sales. Mike and Jennifer credit their business growth not only to their business acumen and passion for helping people, but also to the support and training from inside and outside the Caring Transitions system.

“We had great training with Caring Transitions as well as NASMM (The National Association of Senior Move Managers), from the week we spent at corporate headquarters at the beginning, to the week we spent with our fellow franchisee in Arizona, to all the help we received from other owners via phone calls, emails and social media, it all played a part in our early success. We are very fortunate to have a very talented and supportive team that sincerely cares about the clients and their families. We have developed many referral partnerships with area senior living communities, realty professionals, as well as estate attorneys. We have also been blessed with previous clients referring our services to others in need of help,” Jennifer said.

The Novaks are a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services. Caring Transitions of Syracuse is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, call (315)401-7633, email JNovak(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or MNovak(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com, or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsOfSyr.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.