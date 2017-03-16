“This community will be unique to Sunbury and we feel it will be very well received," said Brian Yeager, Champion's president and CEO.

Champion Real Estate Development, a division of The Champion Companies, will begin construction this spring on Sunbury Pointe, a first-class apartment community with 146 units of garden and townhome-style apartments.

The community, developed in partnership with general contractor Preferred Living, will be Champion’s first development project and the Village of Sunbury’s first apartment community in more than 10 years.

“While the population in the area has swelled, there has not been enough multi-family construction to support the influx of people,” said Brian Yeager, Champion’s president and CEO. “This community will be unique to Sunbury and we feel it will be very well received.”

The community will feature a state-of-the-art clubhouse with resort style amenities including a swimming pool with sun deck, on-site fitness center and a movie theater. Its apartment homes will boast nine-foot ceilings, Energy Star appliances and windows, as well as attached garages in select floorplans.

“We worked diligently with the Village of Sunbury and the surrounding residents to deliver a product that both the village and Champion will be proud of for years to come,” said Dan Hunter, Champion’s chief investment officer. “With close proximity to shopping, schools and easy access to I-71 and Route 3, we felt this was the perfect site for our first development.”

Construction at the site, which is located behind the Kroger at the intersection of Routes 3 and 36, will begin early this spring with move-in ready homes available as early as Fall 2017.

For additional information, construction updates and availability email info(at)championre.biz.

About The Champion Companies

Founded in 2010, Champion is a full-service, multi-family investment and management firm. Champion currently owns and manages nearly 5,000 apartments within Central Ohio, with 13 communities in the growing cities Columbus (Easton), Delaware, Dublin, Hilliard, Lewis Center (Polaris), Westerville and Worthington. Champion has been named a Columbus Business First Fast 50 company for five consecutive years. Champion has also been recognized for its philanthropic efforts, receiving a Columbus Business First Corporate Caring Award in 2015 and a Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service in 2017.