Sellers Dorsey announced today that John McCarthy has partnered with the firm as a Senior Strategic Advisor. Mr. McCarthy is the former Director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid, where he led Ohio’s first cabinet-level state Medicaid agency. McCarthy is recognized nationally as a leader among Medicaid directors, as he served as the Vice President of the National Association of Medicaid Directors (NAMD) from 2015-2016. As part of a team of Medicaid subject matter experts at Sellers Dorsey, John McCarthy will work with states and stakeholders on a variety of Medicaid policy, financing and service delivery initiatives.

Under McCarthy, the Department of Medicaid in Ohio became a cornerstone of the state’s healthcare transformation. McCarthy and his team implemented a series of innovative policy initiatives that modernized the Medicaid program by improving the quality of health services at a substantial value to Ohio’s taxpayers. Prior to overseeing Ohio Medicaid, John McCarthy served as Medicaid Director for the District of Columbia. He also spent ten years with EP&P Consulting, where he worked with many states, including Ohio, to help reform their Medicaid programs through home- and community-based waiver programs, new coverage initiatives, and rate setting.

“We are truly fortunate and excited to have John joining our team at this time,” said Martin Sellers, Founder and CEO of Sellers Dorsey. “Because Medicaid is so prominent at this pivotal time for healthcare in this country and there is a strong likelihood of major state-level decision making in the future, John’s wealth of knowledge will be a tremendous asset for clients and staff of Sellers Dorsey.”

John McCarthy joins a number of other former state Medicaid directors, and other professions with valuable experience in healthcare, who are already part of the team of experts at Sellers Dorsey. “I look forward to the experience of working alongside the other members of the team at Sellers Dorsey,” said McCarthy. “Their work is important as well as innovative, and I am delighted to have this opportunity.”

