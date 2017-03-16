By its nature, Indiana Limestone is one of the great paving materials.

“Indiana Limestone Vs. the Elements,” a new white paper case study, details the exceptional strength, resilience, and durability of pavers produced by Indiana Limestone Company, premier provider of the stone.

The paper discusses the most common uses for limestone pavers, common misconceptions and realities about limestone pavers, and how limestone compares to the competition in the landscaping marketplace.

Pavers of Indiana Limestone serve in patios, decks, pool surrounds, stepping-stone paths, and other landscape uses. Eye-catching in the company’s Full Color Blend, they are available in 11 standard sizes and thicknesses of 1-1/2˝ and 2˝.

The white paper addresses a handful of common misconceptions concerning limestone pavers, and links to a useful, thoroughly detailed fact sheet from the Natural Stone Council. Also included is substantial material concerning the many green building advantages of this natural stone product.

“Indiana Limestone Vs. the Elements,” a new white paper case study, details the exceptional strength, resilience, and durability of pavers produced by Indiana Limestone Company, premier provider of the stone.

The paper discusses the most common uses for limestone pavers, common misconceptions and realities about limestone pavers, and how limestone compares to the competition in the landscaping marketplace.

Pavers of Indiana Limestone serve in patios, decks, pool surrounds, stepping-stone paths, and other landscape uses. Eye-catching in the company’s Full Color Blend, they are available in 11 standard sizes and thicknesses of 1-1/2˝ and 2˝.

The white paper addresses a handful of common misconceptions concerning limestone pavers, and links to a useful, thoroughly detailed fact sheet from the Natural Stone Council. Also included is substantial material concerning the many green building advantages of this natural stone product.

“By its nature, Indiana Limestone is one of the great paving materials,” said ILCO Chief Operating Officer Duffe Elkins. “Visually it’s light and appealing. It’s very workable and can easily be fitted to the specific requirements of any project that calls for pavers. This limestone is highly durable, well suited to warm or cold climates, and doesn’t require sealing in outdoor installations.”

The white paper is available at https://naturalstonehub.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/ILCOvsTheElements_whitepaper_4e.pdf. Related material is available in ILCO's Urban Hardscapes brochure: https://ilco-indianalimestone.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/ILCO_Landscape_2016_web.pdf. For more information on the company and its products, visit IndianaLimestoneCompany.com.

About Indiana Limestone Company

Indiana Limestone Company is unmatched as the premier supplier of Indiana Limestone in a range of beautiful and lasting building products. Founded in 1926 (with predecessor firms that had been quarrying limestone since the mid-1800s), ILCO today remains the provider of choice for this internationally renowned natural stone. Throughout an illustrious history in which its stone has made such iconic structures as the Empire State Building, National Cathedral, and the Pentagon, ILCO has reliably provided the highest quality products and services carefully tailored to the needs of the market with an environmental, natural focus.